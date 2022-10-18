Prada Debuts Its First-Ever Fine Jewelry Collection: Eternal Gold

Photo Credit: David Sims

Prada is making strides when it comes to leading the conversation in what it means to create sustainable, luxurious fine jewelry. The Italian fashion house has debuted Eternal Gold, their first truly sustainable fine jewelry collection by a global luxury brand using 100% certified recycled gold. Prada’s jewelry is embedded in sustainable practice that informs twenty-first-century luxury, alongside time-honored artisanal techniques and precious gems and metals.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

Inherent in the notion of fine jewelry is the idea of unique pieces created with a future in mind, to pass between generations, to stand the test of time – the eternal. This concept is reflected within this collection, but with a new interpretation where sustainability is built into the collection’s core reflecting Prada’s commitment to conscious and responsible practices across every facet of its business.

All of the gold used in the collection is Certified Recycled Gold, meeting ‘Chain of Custody’ standards set by the Responsible Jewelry Council. Every step and incarnation of Prada’s gold and diamond production chain is verifiable and traceable – something offered by no other fine jewelry or luxury fashion. In a groundbreaking step for fine jewelry, records of the jewelry’s verifications are logged on the Aura Consortium Blockchain’s platform and can be accessed by customers who will also be able to verify the authenticity of their pieces. From mining to cutting, setting, and polishing—every step of every diamond’s life can be traced.

This debut collection reflects Prada’s minimalistic design and draws on their heritage of style, to create pieces that embody the eternal characteristics of Prada, conversing for the first time with the sphere of fine jewelry. The iconic triangle logo sits at the core of the collection, a powerful silhouette that’s become synonymous with the brand.

Photo Credit: David Sims

Eternal Gold consists of pieces for all genders and proposes a foundation of neo-classic, everlasting pieces. Snake bracelets, heart motifs, chain necklaces, ribbon chokers – defining shapes and forms of fine jewelry, they are also signs and signifiers of affection and love. Gold remains the focus, truly eternal, an ancient material timeless and constantly cherished, it is used in its true form and color, an honesty of metal that reflects the transparency of Prada’s supply chains. Prada’s triangle is traced in every piece, appearing as a clasp closure, earrings, and pendants. Each piece expresses values of strength, presence, and passion.