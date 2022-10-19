A Centerpiece For Everything Automotive: Ultimate Garages

Photo Credit: Ultimate Garages

NAPLES IS KNOWN FOR MANY THINGS: WEATHER, WHITE SAND BEACHES, QUALITY OF LIFE, PHILANTHROPY AND PEOPLE. However, it’s also known for its automobiles. James Buonavolanta, a local cardiologist and car enthusiast, understands the love and interest people have for their cars, the need to protect them, and the associated lifestyle around them, which is why he created Ultimate Garages. Whether you are looking for state of the art car storage, car wash and detailing services, a unique event venue, automotive concierge services, a social car country club, or fundraising charity events, Ultimate Garages is the place for just that. The first location opened in Naples three years ago and was immediately influential to the local community.

Ultimate Garages covers over 80,000 square feet of state-of-the-art, climate-controlled car storage, with onsite staff, daily vehicle checks, hurricane rating, outlets for battery tenders, and of course, high level security.

The unique design of Ultimate Garages has led to the creation of the Ultimate Garages Club — the first automotive country club in Naples, limited to 200 members. Members are granted entry into the upscale VIP lounge presented by Porsche Naples, offered priority invitations to rallies and events, and have access to the concierge program. Everyone will enjoy the gated courtyard where Ultimate Garages Club Members, family, friends, and guests can gather for car-themed events like Cars and Coffee, drive-in movie nights, cook-outs in the courtyard, wine, dinner, and more!

If you ask Dr. Buonavolonta where he sees continued success, he’ll tell you one thing: It’s all based on the principle of giving back. Ultimate Garages and its important partners, members, and friends, have raised almost $500,000 for local children’s charities within a brief two-year period. Ultimate Garages holds fundraising events to assist children’s charities like Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Salvation Army Fran Cohen Youth Center, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Camelot Community Care. Otherwise, Dr. B. loves practicing cardiology and can be found volunteering at the Neighborhood Health Clinic, providing cardiology care for low-income and uninsured adults. He’s also a member of the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army in Naples, which serves all of Collier County.

Ultimate Garages Naples is located at 3101 Terrace Ave Naples FL, 34102. Visit their website for more information: https://www.naplesultimategarages.com