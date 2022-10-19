Tony Parker
News
4-Time NBA Champion Tony Parker Is Ready For A Big Win With His New Wine And Champagne Labels
Todd English
Cover Story
Now He’s Talking! New Sin City Resident Todd English Talks Taking Home Las Vegas’ Chef Of The Year
Nicky Jam
Celebrities
The Smooth Operator: These Days, Nicky Jam Is A Lover, Not A Fighter
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
News
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
Kelly Ripa
Cover Story
Sparkplug Kelly Ripa Is Airing All Of Her Laundry — The Good, The Bad, And The Dirty — In First Book “Live Wire”

A Centerpiece For Everything Automotive: Ultimate Garages

City Guide, Entrepreneur, Haute Auto, News

Photo Credit: Ultimate Garages

NAPLES IS KNOWN FOR MANY THINGS: WEATHER, WHITE SAND BEACHES, QUALITY OF LIFE, PHILANTHROPY AND PEOPLE. However, it’s also known for its automobiles. James Buonavolanta, a local cardiologist and car enthusiast, understands the love and interest people have for their cars, the need to protect them, and the associated lifestyle around them, which is why he created Ultimate Garages. Whether you are looking for state of the art car storage, car wash and detailing services, a unique event venue, automotive concierge services, a social car country club, or fundraising charity events, Ultimate Garages is the place for just that. The first location opened in Naples three years ago and was immediately influential to the local community.

Ultimate Garages covers over 80,000 square feet of state-of-the-art, climate-controlled car storage, with onsite staff, daily vehicle checks, hurricane rating, outlets for battery tenders, and of course, high level security.

The unique design of Ultimate Garages has led to the creation of the Ultimate Garages Club — the first automotive country club in Naples, limited to 200 members. Members are granted entry into the upscale VIP lounge presented by Porsche Naples, offered priority invitations to rallies and events, and have access to the concierge program. Everyone will enjoy the gated courtyard where Ultimate Garages Club Members, family, friends, and guests can gather for car-themed events like Cars and Coffee, drive-in movie nights, cook-outs in the courtyard, wine, dinner, and more!

If you ask Dr. Buonavolonta where he sees continued success, he’ll tell you one thing: It’s all based on the principle of giving back. Ultimate Garages and its important partners, members, and friends, have raised almost $500,000 for local children’s charities within a brief two-year period. Ultimate Garages holds fundraising events to assist children’s charities like Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Salvation Army Fran Cohen Youth Center, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Camelot Community Care. Otherwise, Dr. B. loves practicing cardiology and can be found volunteering at the Neighborhood Health Clinic, providing cardiology care for low-income and uninsured adults. He’s also a member of the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army in Naples, which serves all of Collier County.

Ultimate Garages Naples is located at 3101 Terrace Ave Naples FL, 34102. Visit their website for more information: https://www.naplesultimategarages.com

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Fendi's Fall/Winter 2022/23 Men's Collection Is The Ultimate Gentleman's Wardrobe
Editorials
October 19, 2022
Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2022/23 Men’s Collection Is The Ultimate Gentleman’s Wardrobe
By Adrienne Faurote
News
October 19, 2022
Raising A Glass To Haute Living’s Latest Cover Star, John Wall With Champagne Telmont At Katsuya Brentwood
By Kennedy Munster
Prada Debuts Its First-Ever Fine Jewelry Collection: Eternal Gold
Fashion
October 18, 2022
Prada Debuts Its First-Ever Fine Jewelry Collection: Eternal Gold
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Art
October 18, 2022
The Artist’s Hand At Naples Art With The William Louis-Dreyfus Foundation
By Anna Block

Los Angeles

New York

Miami