Coravin presents the first-ever artist edition of its popular wine by the glass system as part of the Coravin Timeless Six+.

Photo Credit: Coravin

This exclusive, single-production run Coravin x Keith Haring Artist Edition features the artist’s iconic dancing figures rendered in black and white.

This collaboration is a natural one. Haring once said, “It has become increasingly clear to me that art is not an elitist activity reserved for the appreciation of a few, but for everyone, and that is the end toward which I will continue to work.” Similarly, Coravin’s vision is to meaningfully expand the ways the world can experience the art of wine by making it accessible and enjoyable for all with their range of wine by the glass system.

“My mission with Coravin was to expand the ways the world can experience wine, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy it by the glass without committing to the entire bottle,” said Coravin inventor and founder, Greg Lambrecht. “In a similar way, Haring made the art world more approachable and accessible to a broader audience. It’s humbling to see his signature art on our original Timeless architecture and it makes quite the statement piece. It’s my new go-to system at home.”

This exclusive Artist Edition’s collaboration was executed along with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers and creatives. The Coravin x Keith Haring Timeless Six+ Artist Edition allows you to enjoy still wines without pulling the cork, preserving them for weeks, months, or even years.

“The Keith Haring Foundation’s mission is to protect and perpetuate the legacy of Keith Haring,” explained Gil Vazquez, Executive Director of the Keith Haring Studio. “The collaboration with Coravin introduces Keith’s work and message to a new audience, with really great designs in a fresh product for us. It’s a perfect fit as the brand aims to champion democratization in an exclusive culture – and do for wine what Keith Haring did for art.”

Coravin chief marketing officer, Leena Jain, added, “With this collaboration, we hope to inspire both art and wine lovers to explore more wines with a wine by the glass system that feels like a piece of modern art. This particular piece of Haring artwork is full of energy and movement, evoking a sense of joy. With its high contrast design and beautiful co-branded chrome deco plate, it will make a beautiful – and functional – addition to any home bar.”

Each Timeless Six+ set includes a textured fabric carrying case, Timeless Aerator attachment, replenishment Coravin Pure™ argon capsules, and Coravin Screw Cap accessories. Priced at $350, the Coravin x Keith Haring Timeless Six+ Artist Edition will be available through coravin.com and select retail partners around the world, including Neiman Marcus, Harvey Nichols and Selfridges, while quantities last. To learn more about Coravin and this unique artist edition, visit coravin.com/keith-haring.