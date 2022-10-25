Photo Credit: Casey Woods Photography

There’s a hot new hotel in Austin — and The Loren at Lady Bird Lake is the breath of fresh air the “City of the Violet Crown” has needed… and Haute Living had a first look at the gorgeous new property.

The first US hotel for The Loren Hotels and Residences brand from owner Stephen King (not to be confused with that Steven King of Pet Cemetery fame) — joining the brand’s flagship property, The Loren at Pink Beach in Bermuda — is majestic, close enough to downtown Austin to walk (just across the Lady Bird Lake walking/jogging path) but far enough away that it feels like an oasis, a respite from the hustle and bustle of the city.

There’s something for everyone here too. This is a full 360-experience with 108 well-appointed rooms and suites, all with lake and city views, the destination restaurant Nido, milk + honey spa, 24-7 access fitness center, a rooftop terrace with an infinity pool and signature event space with 180-degree views.

Rhode Partners, Drenner Group, Hoar Construction and Fleur-de-lis Interior design are responsible for the mid-century modern/Art Deco/greenhouse, creating generous spaces with sophisticated modern furnishings and expansive views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Bathrooms have been created with natural stone, walk-in spa showers, with amenities including SFERRA towels and Malin+Goetz bath products. The rooms here also include a fully stocked gourmet minibar featuring thoughtfully-sourced selections inclusive of local bourbons and wines.

Expansive one and two-Bedroom suites feature panoramic, uninterrupted views of Lady Bird Lake to the north and feature a comfortable seating area, while the top suites — the Loren Suite and Premier Suite — offer balconies with views of choice – from Lady Bird Lake, and Downtown Austin to Texas Hill Country.

Beyond the rooms, signature eatery Nido — already booked out through November — is a concept that brings the rugged charm of the area surroundings together with the culinary techniques of coastal Europe, with prime views of Lady Bird Laker. Diners will feel welcomed to a moody escape, eight floors up, and a simple, approachable, and elegant dining experience with an ingredient-first mentality led by Executive Chef Brad McDonald. Outdoor lounge seating is available overlooking Lady Bird Lake.

There’s also another outpost of Austin staple, the milk + honey Spa. The 5,000 square-foot space offers a full range of all-natural spa and medspa treatments with ten treatment rooms, steam showers, and a lounge area. A rooftop terrace with an infinity pool offers guests an ideal spot to enjoy a full-service poolside experience including food and drinks, while a 24-7 fitness center is located on the 7th floor. Complimentary e-bikes are also available upon request.

But what makes The Loren at Lady Bird Lake truly unique is the staff. The folks here, in true Texan spirit, go above and beyond to make you feel like the hotel is your home. And as such, I’m absolutely confident hat every time you come to Austin, it will be.

The Loren at Lady Bird Lake is located at 1211 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704