The Best Looks & Events From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
On the heels of an exciting New York and London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 did not disappoint. The week was full of a lot of firsts, like Maximilian Davis’ debut show at Ferragamo and the introduction of Kim Kardashian’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, as well as a major celebration of the esteemed Italian fashion houses like Gucci and Fendi. Ahead, we’re giving a haute look into some of our favorite looks and moments from Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023.
GUCCI
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci
FERRAGAMO
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo
FENDI
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi
BOTTEGA VENETA
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta
VERSACE
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace
THE MONCLER 70TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Moncler
DOLCE & GABBANA
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
MAX MARA
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Max Mara
LORO PIANA
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana
GIORGIO ARMANI
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani
EMPORIO ARMANI
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Emporio Armani
SPORTMAX
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sportmax