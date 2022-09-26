Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
News
The Best Looks & Events From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023
The Best Looks & Events From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023

Fashion, News

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023
‘Ciao Kim’

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

On the heels of an exciting New York and London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 did not disappoint. The week was full of a lot of firsts, like Maximilian Davis’ debut show at Ferragamo and the introduction of Kim Kardashian’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, as well as a major celebration of the esteemed Italian fashion houses like Gucci and Fendi. Ahead, we’re giving a haute look into some of our favorite looks and moments from Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023.

GUCCI

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023
Gucci Twinsburg

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

FERRAGAMO

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023
Ferragamo Spring Summer 2023

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo

FENDI

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023
FENDI Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

BOTTEGA VENETA

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023
Bottega Veneta Summer 2023

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

VERSACE

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023
Versace Women’s SS23

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

THE MONCLER 70TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023
Moncler’s 70th Anniversary Celebration in Milan at the Duomo, “Extraordinary Forever”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Moncler

DOLCE & GABBANA

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023
Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2023

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

MAX MARA

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023
Max Mara Spring 2023

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Max Mara

LORO PIANA

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023
Loro Piana SS23

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

GIORGIO ARMANI

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023
Giorgio Armani Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

EMPORIO ARMANI

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023
Emporio Armani Women’s Spring/Summer 2023

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Emporio Armani

SPORTMAX

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023
Sportmax Spring 2023

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sportmax

 

