The 5 Most Iconic French Luxury Fashion Brands

France has been the center of the fashion world since such a thing existed. With the Parisian birth of haute couture came inventions like the bikini, the polo shirt, and, of course, the little black dress (LBD). What other staple is so pervasive as to have its own acronym? These hallmarks of French fashion are unmistakably timeless– you probably own all three. Today, France continues to be the global hotspot of innovative fashion that stands the test of time. Here are the five most iconic luxury fashion brands France has to offer.

1. Louis Vuitton

You definitely saw this one coming. Founded in 1854, LV is one of the oldest luxury fashion brands in the world and surely the best known. Vuitton himself changed the luggage game back in the 19th century, introducing a lightweight, flat-bottom design that still prevails. Now, LV can be considered a lifestyle label more so than just a fashion brand. It’s still known for its top-of-the-line leather, finished with an exclusive process called vegetal tanning, but the brand has expanded into a variety of other categories, meaning you can continue to expect cutting-edge design for years to come.

2. Chanel

Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel birthed her celebrated label on a mission to give a liberated wardrobe to the newly liberated woman of the early 1900s. Her practical yet chic approach made her label a trademark of 1920s fashion, taking the world by storm again in the 50s. Chanel’s once vanguard innovations–pockets, the striped shirt, and the LBD– are now the foundations of women’s fashion.

3. Dior

Like Chanel, Christian Dior set out to revolutionize the way women dress. The mid-century dawning of his “New Look” defined the A-line silhouette as a universally-flattering staple. From 50s poodle skirts to 2000s skater dresses, Dior made it possible to have curves and comfort at the same time. The label still carries this sensibility, now redefining minimalism with a modern edge.

4. Saint Laurent

French designer Yves Saint Laurent got his start as the creative director of Dior but soon set out on his own path. Moving away from the heaviness of the “New Look,” Saint Laurent launched his brand with the intention of focusing on new shapes and lighter fabrics than his predecessor. Since the conception of YSL’s Le Smoking suit for women, the label has been known to push the envelope for equality time and again.

5. Claudie Pierlot

Claudie Pierlot conceived her label in 1984 with the lifestyle of busy Parisian women in mind. Melding simplicity with feminine elegance, she created lines that allowed the modern woman to transition easily from day to night time. Motifs from the brand’s beginning like Peter Pan collars and dainty silk dresses are still inseparable from the lexicon of fashion.

