Karim Benzema Is Officially Fendi’s Latest Sneaker Ambassador

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

A week after beloved French footballer and Real Madrid star Karim Benzema was presented with the esteemed UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award, the legend added a new accolade to his impressive repertoire: Fendi’s new Faster Sneaker ambassador.

Garnering over 55 million loyal followers on Instagram, Benzema’s reputable energy — both on and off the field — completely aligns with the ethos of the luxury Italian Maison. In fact, Benzema embodies the progressive spirit of the Maison’s latest sneaker design, the Faster Sneaker, as he is renowned for being an unparalleled player, synonymous with the unmatched quality of Fendi’s latest sneaker.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The Fendi Fast Sneaker is designed with premium technical fabrics with athletic details woven throughout while also maintaining the Fendi standard of luxury — ultimately creating a sneaker that fuses high performance with sophistication. In addition, the Fendi Faster Sneaker comes in a range of colors, from a monochromatic look in black or white and neutral tones of beige and grey to a stunning deep burgundy.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

This newfound relationship between Fendi and Benzema marks the start of an exciting partnership we can’t wait to see unfold.