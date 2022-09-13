JALEN RAMSEY
The Best Dressed Stars At The 2022 Emmy Awards

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

The Best Dressed Stars At The 2022 Emmy AwardsPhoto Credit: Getty ImagesRed carpet season is in full swing. On the heels of the red carpet fashion at the 2022 Venice Film Festival and New York Fashion Week, the Emmy’s red carpet style certainly did not disappoint. Honoring the best performances in the television industry, the 2022 Emmy Awards gathered some of the finest A-listers in their best evening looks to grace the red carpet. From Emmy Award-winner Amanda Seyfried in a stunning Armani Privé gown adorned with Jaeger-LeCoultre diamonds to John Legend in Gucci, we’re deeming these celebrities the best dressed at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Zendaya in Valentino

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario in Dior Haute Couture

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé with Jaeger-LeCoultre

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult in Jaeger-LeCoultre

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon in Armani Privé and Tiffany & Co.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

John Legend in Gucci

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Julia Garner in Gucci

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Trevor Noah in Gucci and Cartier

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Andrew Garfield in Omega

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Maude Apatow in Cariter

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Luke Kirby in Armani Privé

Photo Credit: Getting Images

Jasmin Savoy Brown in Christopher Kane and Omega

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jake Lacy in Dior Men

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nicholas Braun in Dior Men

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ariana DeBose in Prabal Gurung and Omega
Christopher Meloni Armani Privé

Photo Credit: Getty Images

 

