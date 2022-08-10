Embark on a Dream Vacation with Alila Villas Uluwatu

Perhaps your dream vacation is described within a resort that sits on a panoramic plateau above limestone cliffs, with the opportunity to swim in a private pool from which you can see the splendor of the ocean alongside a red sunset reflecting in the water. All of this isn’t described out of a dream – after all, this resort can be found on the southern tip of Bali named Alila Villas Uluwatu. A brand that has been in existence since 2009, this iconic luxury destination of Alila Hotels offers elevated experiences transforming your time spent inside into an unforgettable one.

The resort is described as a combination of innovative design and handcrafted luxury in a truly unique location, differentiated by an unprecedented level of personalized hospitality, private spaces, and bespoke journeys, being also a pioneer of regenerative tourism.

Blending with the natural surroundings, the interior design at Alila Villas Uluwatu is fully integrated with the architecture, flowing seamlessly from the inside out. In addition to your own private villa pool, one of the main highlights of the Alila Villas Uluwatu property is the incredible 182-foot pool at the center of the resort, accented with chic lounging options and modern design elements. Days can be well spent with a relaxing spa treatment in the Cliff Edge Spa Cabana, with a breathtaking view of the Indian Ocean accompanied by the chirping of birds or you can enjoy the experience of “The Warung”, described by tasting the finest Indonesian dishes, each dish offering a journey with a wide variety of exotic and exquisite flavors from the region, prepared to satisfy the most discerning tastes from around the world. For the same lovers of fine dining, the CIRE restaurant is hosting a “Lobster Brunch”, consisting of 9 varieties of refined lobster dishes. From Lobster Ceviche to Lobster Ravioli, find Western, Italian, French, and Indonesian nosh with lobster as the star which can be paired with Cire’s sophisticated drink offerings. Embark on a journey down the Uluwatu cliffside at the Alila property to experience the pristine beaches of the Southern coast. In terms of watersports, Uluwatu is a popular destination for surfers with white sandy beaches that many consider the best in Bali, such as: Balangan Beach, Dreamland Beach, and Padang Padang Beach.

Along with the extravagance you can enjoy at the resort, sustainability is described as the new luxury at Alila Villas Uluwatu. Tourists can now opt to upgrade their stay in terms of sustainability with the resort’s recently launched ‘Positive Footprint’ booking. Selecting this option will ensure a stay that encompasses the highest levels of sustainability within the guest villa, as well as opportunities to explore and actively engage in the resort’s environmental and community initiatives. Along with this reservation, guests will also enjoy benefits such as: eco-friendly Indosole sandals, a complimentary minibar, environmentally conscious level of butler service with a mindful effort to save energy, water, and waste; in addition, guests can enjoy complimentary participation in two of the resort’s bespoke journeys.

A trend that has taken off worldwide is asking for the hand of your loved one in extravagant and exotic locations, which is why Alila Villas Uluwatu’s Floating Cabana or Cliff Temple Terrace is the perfect place to ask the most important question in a couple’s life, witnessed by the sunset and the ocean.

Alila Villas Uluwatu incorporates a diversity of facilities, benefits, activities, and unparalleled views and is laying the foundations for regenerative tourism, with a ‘No Plastic’ initiative. The resort has already eliminated unnecessary packaging and plastic items in all villas and restaurants and is a signatory to the Global Plastics in Tourism Initiative. The only thing I can add is that after a holiday among these beautiful landscapes, you will definitely want to come back.

Written in partnership with Ascend