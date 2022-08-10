Dan Lee: An Inspiring & Hard Working Real Estate Entrepreneur

Success is subjective; it means different things to different people all around the world. Working toward the goals they’ve set for themselves can provide a lot of joy and satisfaction to some people. Furthermore, chasing your dreams and living your ideal life can be another way of getting what you’ve always wanted. Problem-solving abilities, desire, and the ability to work hard are all traits shared by most entrepreneurs.

One of the renowned and admired entrepreneurs and influencers is Dan Lee. He established a real estate business six years ago with his partner, who is also his best friend. They started this journey from scratch but were conscious of the market’s potential. The initial stages were challenging since they didn’t have many clients or struggled with landing an attractive deal.

With immense hard work and a persistent mindset, they’ve expanded to a team of 45 employees. Furthermore, they’ve generated almost 1.5 billion in sales since they began. The journey has been eye-opening and has helped Dan gain real-life experience and understand different tactics used in the industry.

Dan’s real estate agency is famous for its intriguing and witty marketing videos. Their social media platforms remain active as the team continues to invest a lot of effort in staying in touch with trends. The videos are meant to market their services as far-reaching as possible and entertain the audience.

The journey Dan embarked upon initially seemed quite daunting, but the accomplishments so far have made it all worth it. He has been the finalist for Industry Sales Person of the Year twice a row. Moreover, he has also been the finalist for Large Agency of the Year in his state thrice.

Dan has quite some advice for those looking to penetrate the industry and is passionate about setting up their estate agency. From his hands-on experience, he has learned that starting small and keeping the fixed costs down is very important. Services and results matter more than an impressive office.

In addition to that, treating your employees right and giving them the proper training can be a game changer. Loyal staff will help you climb bigger ladders and keep the internal affairs efficient. Motivating and rewarding them for their achievements will play an essential role in the company’s growth since this will increase the effectiveness of their work.

Dan looks forward to expanding his agency further and providing real estate services all around Australia. They also want to include new real estate agents and help them work remotely while staying a part of the agency. These steady steps in the right direction are beneficial for the company’s growth indeed.

Dan continues to be an inspiration for many in the industry. He made a difficult choice at first by choosing to grow against all odds. Dan has proved that anything is possible if you work towards it and refuse to give up on your dreams.

Written in partnership with Ascend