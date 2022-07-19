Rande Gerber is a self-admitted design junkie. From his early days in school, he knew that he was innately creative. “My creative side was always going,” recalls Gerber, 60. “I was always thinking about creating something, from fashion and design to music and architecture.” As a visionary entrepreneur who has been at the helm of multiple companies and remains the chairperson of Casamigos, Gerber lives to bring his innovative design ideas to life.

During our interview, one famous Walt Disney quote saturated my thoughts: “There is no magic in magic, it’s all in the details.” Gerber’s unparalleled love for the minutiae within design became clear to me right away. He even joked that his wife of over 20 years, Cindy Crawford, often says that it must be hard being him because he notices the tiniest of details everywhere he goes. “It’s hard for me to walk into a space and not notice the design, whether it is the lighting, the acoustics, or what the staff is wearing. It’s just the way my brain works — I love it,” Gerber says.

It’s his keen sense of detail that is an integral part of the Casamigos success recipe, even today, almost 10 years since its launch. “I stay on top of every detail. Nothing goes out without me approving it,” he admits. This much is true: From social media posts and minor marketing materials to drink recipes, Gerber is fully involved in the entire Casamigos creative process, and he wouldn’t have it any other way. “It’s my brand — it’s something that has George [Clooney] and my name on it. And while it does, we will continue to control our brand identity the way it should be,” says Gerber.

Gerber’s passion permeates the Casamigos brand. Together with Clooney and Mike Meldman, the founder and chairman of Discovery Land Company, the three have managed to maintain the Casamigos ethos even five years after its sale in 2017 to Diageo.

Since 2020, there has been a culture shift from understanding the effects of the pandemic on the business to providing support and giving back to their loyal restaurants and bars that stand at the core of the company to now playing a major game of catch-up. “Right now, we are trying to keep up in supplying the demand — it’s not easy, but the brand remains as popular as ever,” notes Gerber.

Indeed, the tequila demand skyrocketed over the last several months, especially so for the Casamigos brand. Select locations are limited to two bottles per customer, while others are concealing secret stashes in the back to avoid the risk of it being stolen (a secret that Gerber himself uncovered). Unbelievably, Gerber buys his own Casamigos. During a trip to his local liquor store, perusing the tequilas on the shelves, he noticed that Casamigos was nowhere to be found. So he asked an employee where to find the Casamigos only to discover that they kept the bottles locked in the back. As one of the co-founders, Gerber insisted that the store add signage to let customers know that Casamigos was available; he was met with a smile and firm reassurance that everyone knows that the Casamigos is in the back.