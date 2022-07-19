Photo Credit: Fredrika Stjärne for Shou Sugi Ban House Experience the Japanese art of wellness without even leaving New York.

Achieving wabi-sabi, or the Japanese belief in beauty in imperfection, is truly the ultimate summer goal. A wellness principle as much as a lifestyle, leaving your worries to the wind often makes for something unpredictable and memorable, like the waves of the ocean or the freckles from the sun. Shou Sugi Ban House was built on this principle as a restorative oasis in New York City’s ultimate escape: The Hamptons. Offering spa-like treatments that mirror the tranquility of the greenery of Water Mill, the getaway has expanded its services now through November by collaborating with The Lowell Hotel on an indulgent itinerary that will leave New Yorkers completely zen.

Photo Credit: Fredrika Stjärne for Shou Sugi Ban House

In a first-of-its-kind experience, the premiere properties have curated a Japan-meets-Europe getaway without even leaving New York. Beginning your journey in Central Park, you’ll be wined and dined in The Lowell’s ultra upscale accommodations and acclaimed restaurant Majorelle. Known for their impeccable hospitality, you will begin to surrender to the elegant ease of the French Riviera–save for the iconic views of the big city from your room.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Lowell

After two nights of fine champagne and macarons, a Tesla will chauffeur you out East to the Shou Sugi Ban House for two more days and nights of pampered bliss. Movement classes, sacred sound baths, hydrotherapy, yoga, massages, and more healing sessions, you’ll be nourished by not only nature, but also a plant-based culinary program designed by Michelin-starred chef Mads Refslund. Dip into the saltwater pool or go cherry-picking in the orchard, as this relaxing retreat is entirely customizable to your liking, but we recommend letting the art of wabi-sabi lead you to luxury.

Photo Credit: Fredrika Stjärne for Shou Sugi Ban House

To learn more or book your stay, please contact The Lowell’s reservations specialists at reservations@lowellhotel.com.