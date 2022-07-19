James Harden
Cover Story
It’s Time For James Harden To Try Something New
Ne-Yo
News
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega

Givenchy Heads Downtown With A Modern New Soho Store

Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

Givenchy Heads Downtown With A Modern New Soho StorefrontPhoto Credit: Courtesy of GivenchyGivenchy heads to downtown Manhattan, with its first store opening in the Soho area marking the milestone of the brand’s retail accelerated expansion further in the US Market. Located at 94 Greene Street, the two-story boutique carries the full breadth of Matthew Williams’ genius tailored Men’s and Women’s Ready-to-Wear & Accessories collections — and will debut exclusive capsules and made-to-order offerings.

The store opens with Givenchy’s Fall 2022 pre-collection and an array of Matthew Williams’ signature accessories, including the new TK-360 and more signature styles like the Antigona, 4G, and Kenny bags. Reminiscent of Matthews’ design aesthetic, leveraging opposing tones and textures to leave one in a sensory-shopping scene with a stone-gray color palette, the boutique nods to the ever-iconic New York historic buildings adjacent to the store.

Givenchy Heads Downtown With A Modern New Soho StorefrontPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Givenchy

In addition to the remarkable range of product offerings, wonderfully vibrant sculptures are displayed throughout the store. In collaboration with British artist Ewan McFarlane, mannequins in life-like and exuberant poses and postures make way for Givenchy’s story to be told as one admires and shops in the space, where one can understand their take on the intersection of the fashion and art worlds, that make for nothing less than true inspiration for style.

 

PREVIOUS POST
Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
Celebrities
July 19, 2022
Entrepreneur & Visionary Extraordinaire Rande Gerber Reveals The Power Of Intuition
By Adrienne Faurote
Shou Sugi Ban House & The Lowell Partner For The Ultimate Manhattan-Hamptons Getaway
News
July 19, 2022
Shou Sugi Ban House & The Lowell Hotel Partner For The Ultimate Manhattan-Hamptons Getaway
By Adrienne Faurote
Burberry’s Limited-Edition Virtual Handbag Collection Roblox Drop Is Out Of This World
Fashion
July 19, 2022
Burberry’s Limited-Edition Virtual Handbag Collection Roblox Drop Is Out Of This World
By Adrienne Faurote
Christina Perri
Celebrities
July 18, 2022
How Christina Perri Talks Love, Loss, And How Writing Her Latest Album Helped Her Heal
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami