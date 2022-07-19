Givenchy Heads Downtown With A Modern New Soho Store

Photo Credit: Courtesy of GivenchyGivenchy heads to downtown Manhattan, with its first store opening in the Soho area marking the milestone of the brand’s retail accelerated expansion further in the US Market. Located at 94 Greene Street, the two-story boutique carries the full breadth of Matthew Williams’ genius tailored Men’s and Women’s Ready-to-Wear & Accessories collections — and will debut exclusive capsules and made-to-order offerings.

The store opens with Givenchy’s Fall 2022 pre-collection and an array of Matthew Williams’ signature accessories, including the new TK-360 and more signature styles like the Antigona, 4G, and Kenny bags. Reminiscent of Matthews’ design aesthetic, leveraging opposing tones and textures to leave one in a sensory-shopping scene with a stone-gray color palette, the boutique nods to the ever-iconic New York historic buildings adjacent to the store.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Givenchy

In addition to the remarkable range of product offerings, wonderfully vibrant sculptures are displayed throughout the store. In collaboration with British artist Ewan McFarlane, mannequins in life-like and exuberant poses and postures make way for Givenchy’s story to be told as one admires and shops in the space, where one can understand their take on the intersection of the fashion and art worlds, that make for nothing less than true inspiration for style.