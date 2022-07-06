Present and past collided at the 2022 Rolls-Royce Owners Club Meet in San Diego and showcased the timeless luxury of the Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Ghost has been the most successful name for the leading luxury brand for the past century. Ever since Sir Henry Royce and Charles Rolls unveiled Silver Ghost to the world in 1908, Ghost has set luxury and motoring standards across the globe. This week, the brand took the opportunity to commemorate over a century of Ghost at the 2022 Annual Meet of Rolls-Royce Owners Club with an exclusive meeting of two special Silver Ghost and two spectacular 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost commissions. It was a family gathering 114 years in the making – since the debut of Silver Ghost in 1907.

Past met present as Rolls-Royce owners and enthusiasts convened in San Diego for the 2022 Rolls-Royce Club Owners annual gathering. Each year, the meet features some of the finest examples of Rolls-Royce historic commissions throughout North America. Over 70 percent of Rolls-Royce motor cars to have ever been created continue to grace the world’s roads today. The Marque’s commitment to excellence of quality and luxury is borne out in each unique bespoke creation.

“Rolls-Royce Ghost remains one of the most popular members of our family,” said Martin Fritches, President of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas. “No name has been more successful for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars over the past century and especially over the past 20 years, marking the Goodwood era. It’s fascinating to share how Rolls-Royce has evolved over the past century while at the same time, remaining true to its promise as the premier luxury brand in the world.”

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The vintage pieces of art were greeted by a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost, which embodies the brand’s concept of ‘post-opulence,’ first seen in 2021. Constructed on the brand’s dedicated ‘Architecture of Luxury,’ today’s Ghost is more restrained and refined and has perfected the Rolls-Royce driving experience. The interior, free of unnecessary adornments, has wide, simple leather work and the longest stitch lines ever seen in a motor car. Each piece has also been engineered to make Ghost the quietest ever, along with the most intriguing design features resulting from its use of light. Designers extended the effect of the brands Starlight Headliner inside and out with a fascia is illuminated with 850 shimmering stars surrounding the mark “Ghost.” On the exterior, a subtle ‘light touch’ includes a new feature with an illuminate iconic Rolls-Royce grill.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Black Badge Ghost joined the reunion as the darker, edgier alter ego of the family. The design and engineering enhancements of this distinct model make it the ideal choice for a more aggressive Rolls-Royce collector. The darkened chrome and the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy allows the Black Badge to highlight its passion for nightlife. The car’s engineering also provides more brawn. Goodwood engineers have tuned the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V-12 to deliver more torque and horsepower than the ‘post-opulent’ Ghost and the acclaimed ‘Architecture of Luxury’ has been engineered to be more aggressive.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The annual event follows Rolls-Royce’s announcement of the second iteration of ‘Boat Tail,’ the premier program for the Rolls-Royce Coachbuild division, as well as the evil of the new interpretation of Phantom VIII. The ability of Rolls-Royce Motors to continue delivering commissions are becoming instant classics is undisputed.