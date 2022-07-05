Ne-Yo
Design Phenomenon: Louis Vuitton Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of Objets Nomades

Art, Fashion, Haute Design, News

Louis Vuitton Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of Objets Nomades
Bomboca Sofa by Fernando & Humberto Campana and Blossom Stool by Tokujin Yoshioka

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tommaso Sartori

THIS YEAR MARKS THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF LOUIS VUITTON’S OBJETS NOMADES — A COLLECTION OF TRAVEL-INSPIRED FURNITURE AND OBJECTS THAT CELEBRATE THE ART OF LIVING AND THE MAISON’S DEDICATION TO MODERN DESIGN.

In 2012, Louis Vuitton first presented the design phenomenon that is Objets Nomades, and in homage to Vuitton’s matchless artistry and pioneering ideas, Objets Nomades celebrates the house’s iconic innovations dating back to the mid-19th century, such as the iconic Bed Trunk or Wardrobe Trunk. Today, the Objets Nomades collection continues to drive the luxury fashion Maison in the world of contemporary design with thought-provoking pieces through collaborations with renowned artists and designers.

Top row (left to right): Blossom Vase Transparent, Raw Edges Cosmic Table, Edges Dolls, Atelier Biagetti Anemona Table Bottom row (left to right) Raw Edges Dolls, Atelier Biagetti Anemona Table, Fernando & Humberto Campana Bomboca Sofa, Raw Edges Cosmic Table

Since its inception, the collection has expanded into dozens of limited edition objects. From the creation of the Bomboca sofa by Fernando & Humberto Campana in 2017 to the Cosmic Table by Raw Edges in 2021, Haute Living offers an exclusive introduction to some of the signature pieces from the collection to reveal the premier craftsmanship, diligence, and extraordinary manifestation that goes into their creation.

ANEMONA BY ATELIER BIAGETTI

Louis Vuitton Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of Objets NomadesPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Created by the esteemed design-artist duo, Alberto Biagetti and Laura Baldassari, the Anemona Table embodies their deep connection to the Adriatic Sea near their hometown of Ravenna and the billowing movement of costumes at La Scala in their current residence in Milan. Intricately designed with a beveled glass top large enough to seat 12, its base is covered with rich natural-colored leather on the outside juxtaposed with a contrasting deep-blue Louis Vuitton color on the inside. The Anemona now comes in multiple colorways, in addition to blue.

“We wanted to create an experiential object that suggested a journey more psychological than physical. We did not want to create a portable object; on the contrary, we wanted the object to transport us. So we thought about a table — the domestic object par excellence — because it brings people together; it is convivial and inspires the telling of stories and sharing of tales. Then we thought about the sea, the very symbol of freedom but also the setting for important forms of nomadism today. Our table emerges from the waves into the home as a symbol of hospitality, refuge, and peace.” — Atelier Biagetti

BLOSSOM BY TOKUJIN YOSHIOKA

Louis Vuitton Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of Objets NomadesPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton / Photographed by Matthieu Salvaing

Tokujin Yoshioka’s Blossom Vase, inspired by the classic Louis Vuitton flower on the Monogram pattern, is a smooth swirl of beautiful glass handcrafted by master glassblowers in Murano, Italy. A faithful adherence to the Maison’s renowned artisanship was at the forefront of his creation for the Japanese artist and designer.

“My impression of Louis Vuitton is the quality and artistry cultivated in the brand’s long history. I [wanted to] reinterpret their philosophy to create a work that travels through history and [into] the future with my expression and techniques and expresses [that] new journey through time. I always try to invent something beyond forms. I wanted to create something iconic that strongly symbolizes the philosophy of Louis Vuitton, and I created an object that is universal and timeless.” — Tokujin Yoshioka

DOLLS BY RAW EDGES

Louis Vuitton Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of Objets NomadesPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton / Photographed by Phillipe Lacombe

Complex in their geometry, Raw Edges’ Dolls consist of a base, shell, and seat meant to be dressed individually, making them unique to their owner. The bases, covered with fabric or leather, are topped with the shell and seat elements, all inspired by diverse cultures, heritage, and folk crafts around the globe.

“We liked the challenge of working on a collection of collapsible objects. Usually, the focus is on how to make collapsible objects very small and flat. In this project, we mostly focused on how to make them look large, surprising, and with real presence when they are expanded. In this case, we started with the armchair, which is the most challenging, then applied the comfort, foldability, strength, and finally, the mechanism to the table and the light shade, and now for the new collection also for the shelves.” — Raw Edges

COSMIC TABLE BY RAW EDGES

Louis Vuitton Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of Objets NomadesPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton / Photographed by Phillipe Lacombe

“We were continuing our study into creating complex shapes only by simple flat surfaces; in this case, we were intrigued by the idea of no distinction between the inside and the outside of a shape.” — Raw Edges

BOMBOCA BY FERNANDO & HUMBERTO CAMPANA

Louis Vuitton Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of Objets NomadesPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton / Photographed by Phillipe Lacombe

The Bomboca sofa, designed by the Campana brothers, embodies their design journey of collaborating with Louis Vuitton materials and exploring the Louis Vuitton universe. Named after sweets served at weddings and children’s parties in Brazil and meaning “very good,” the modular sofa was originally inspired by cloud shapes and colorful round sea apples, and the cushions — in fabric or leather — can even be used separately as poufs.

Louis Vuitton Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of Objets Nomades
Dolls by Raw Edges, Diamond Vase by Marcel Wanders & Gabriele Chiave, Origami Flowers by Atelier Oï, Blossom Stool by Tokujin Yoshioka and Totem floral by Damien Langlois-Meurinne

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tommaso Sartori

 

