Louis Vuitton Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of Objets Nomades

Created by the esteemed design-artist duo, Alberto Biagetti and Laura Baldassari, the Anemona Table embodies their deep connection to the Adriatic Sea near their hometown of Ravenna and the billowing movement of costumes at La Scala in their current residence in Milan. Intricately designed with a beveled glass top large enough to seat 12, its base is covered with rich natural-colored leather on the outside juxtaposed with a contrasting deep-blue Louis Vuitton color on the inside. The Anemona now comes in multiple colorways, in addition to blue.

“We wanted to create an experiential object that suggested a journey more psychological than physical. We did not want to create a portable object; on the contrary, we wanted the object to transport us. So we thought about a table — the domestic object par excellence — because it brings people together; it is convivial and inspires the telling of stories and sharing of tales. Then we thought about the sea, the very symbol of freedom but also the setting for important forms of nomadism today. Our table emerges from the waves into the home as a symbol of hospitality, refuge, and peace.” — Atelier Biagetti