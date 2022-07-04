Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course

Zuma Debuts First-Ever Lifestyle Concept In Mykonos

News, Travel

ZumaPhoto Credit: Zuma

This month, contemporary Japanese eatery Zuma will debut a first-of-its-kind lifestyle destination in Mykonos, Greece, celebrating the award-winning restaurant concept that was first created and founded in London in 2002 by Rainer Becker, returning for its third summer in Mykonos, with this game-changing concept in a new location on the island, whilst also launching pop-up restaurants in Ibiza and Sardinia, taking the total number of Zuma locations internationally to 20, from London to New York, Rome to Dubai and now, Mykonos.  

 Mykonos will be the first creative, multi-purpose concept within the portfolio and will be followed by many other locations unveiled in international destinations in the years to come. The new property is certain to be a hotspot given the brand’s pedigree, with a restaurant, lounge and bar, sleek infinity pool, day beds, and resident DJ. The space will take guests from day to night, with the sound of chilled house beats accompanying Grecian sunsets throughout the season.   

ZumaPhoto Credit: Zuma

During the daytime, the restaurant will serve the full Zuma menu, featuring dishes like thinly sliced seabass with yuzu, truffle, salmon roe;  roasted lobster with green chili and garlic shiso butter; and spicy beef tenderloin with sesame, red chili and sweet soy, while the lounge will serve a snack menu of small plates, with Japanese adaptations of classic pool-side dishes. Access to the pool will be available only with a booking in the lounge or sunbed area.  

The pool will close in the evenings and both the restaurant and lounge will offer the full menu. The sunbeds will be the ideal spot to watch the sunset, with cocktail in hand, as the DJ plays into the early hours.  

ZumaPhoto Credit: Zuma

Set between classical Mykonian, white-washed villas climbing up the cliffside, and the Aegean Sea, Zuma Mykonos has been designed to complement the local landscape, with Greek granite working counters in the sushi, robata and hot kitchens; natural granite boulders; stone, and a perimeter wall made in the traditional Mykonos stacking stone design. Palm trees will cast shadows over the restaurant pergolas of varying heights, and around the DJ area.  

Zuma Mykonos will seat around 200 guests for dining, and 100 in the sun bed area, which will be open daily from 11 am to 6 pm.   

ZumaPhoto Credit: Zuma

Zuma Mykonos, 84600 

PREVIOUS POST
City Guide
July 3, 2022
Naples Yacht Club Awards 1.5 Million With Blue Gavel
By Anna Block
City Guide
July 2, 2022
We’re Going To Let You In On Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s Biggest Secret
By Brooke Klaiman
Welcome To The Dioriviera: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Dior's New Summer Capsule Collection
Fashion
July 2, 2022
Welcome To The Dioriviera: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Dior’s New Summer Capsule Collection In The Hamptons
By Adrienne Faurote
PGA National
News
July 1, 2022
Why The Newly Renovated PGA National Is Much More Than Just A Golfer’s Dream Stay
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami