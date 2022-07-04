Zuma Debuts First-Ever Lifestyle Concept In Mykonos

Photo Credit: Zuma

This month, contemporary Japanese eatery Zuma will debut a first-of-its-kind lifestyle destination in Mykonos, Greece, celebrating the award-winning restaurant concept that was first created and founded in London in 2002 by Rainer Becker, returning for its third summer in Mykonos, with this game-changing concept in a new location on the island, whilst also launching pop-up restaurants in Ibiza and Sardinia, taking the total number of Zuma locations internationally to 20, from London to New York, Rome to Dubai and now, Mykonos.

Mykonos will be the first creative, multi-purpose concept within the portfolio and will be followed by many other locations unveiled in international destinations in the years to come. The new property is certain to be a hotspot given the brand’s pedigree, with a restaurant, lounge and bar, sleek infinity pool, day beds, and resident DJ. The space will take guests from day to night, with the sound of chilled house beats accompanying Grecian sunsets throughout the season.

Photo Credit: Zuma

During the daytime, the restaurant will serve the full Zuma menu, featuring dishes like thinly sliced seabass with yuzu, truffle, salmon roe; roasted lobster with green chili and garlic shiso butter; and spicy beef tenderloin with sesame, red chili and sweet soy, while the lounge will serve a snack menu of small plates, with Japanese adaptations of classic pool-side dishes. Access to the pool will be available only with a booking in the lounge or sunbed area.

The pool will close in the evenings and both the restaurant and lounge will offer the full menu. The sunbeds will be the ideal spot to watch the sunset, with cocktail in hand, as the DJ plays into the early hours.

Photo Credit: Zuma

Set between classical Mykonian, white-washed villas climbing up the cliffside, and the Aegean Sea, Zuma Mykonos has been designed to complement the local landscape, with Greek granite working counters in the sushi, robata and hot kitchens; natural granite boulders; stone, and a perimeter wall made in the traditional Mykonos stacking stone design. Palm trees will cast shadows over the restaurant pergolas of varying heights, and around the DJ area.

Zuma Mykonos will seat around 200 guests for dining, and 100 in the sun bed area, which will be open daily from 11 am to 6 pm.

Photo Credit: Zuma

Zuma Mykonos, 84600