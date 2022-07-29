Photo Credit: Craig McDeanAre you a chic boss lady who shadily misses going to the office? Or a double-denim horse girl in a harness at heart? From glam ladies of leisure in feather-trimmed robes to a too-cool, sunglass-clad it-girl, Kim Jones’ Fall/Winter 2022 campaign “pays homage to the unique personalities of Fendi women.”

Setting the scene in Rome, the new campaign is captured by iconic fashion photographer Craig McDean alongside creative director Ronnie Cooke Newhouse. The geometric prints, sheer pastels, and sartorial styling come to life effortlessly by a diverse cast of models, including Julia Nobis, Victoria Fawole, Steph Shiu, Rayissa Medeiros, and of course, starring Bella Hadid.

Photo Credit: Craig McDean

Hadid undoubtedly embodies the Fendi woman that inspired Jones.“It’s a wardrobe designed for every aspect of a woman’s life, for every generation.” Jones says.

Photo Credit: Craig McDean

Hardware accents and utilitarian materials are softened by ruffles and tulle, a signature dichotomy by master stylist Melanie Ward, accenting the harmony of the range of the collection and the women who wear them.

Ahead, discover the stunning new campaign video.

Creative Direction: Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, Karl Bolander, Photographer: Craig McDean, Film Director: Julien Pujol, Stylist: Melanie Ward with Ellie Grace Cumming, Hair: Anthony Turner, Make-Up: Peter Philips, Set Designer: Andrea Cellerino, Casting Director: Shelley Durkan.