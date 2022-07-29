James Harden
Cover Story
It’s Time For James Harden To Try Something New
Ne-Yo
News
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega

Bella Hadid Is The Ultimate Fendi Woman In Kim Jones’ Latest Campaign

Celebrities, Fashion, News

by Taylor Ford

Bella Hadid Is The Ultimate Fendi Woman In Kim Jones’ Latest CampaignPhoto Credit: Craig McDeanAre you a chic boss lady who shadily misses going to the office? Or a double-denim horse girl in a harness at heart? From glam ladies of leisure in feather-trimmed robes to a too-cool, sunglass-clad it-girl, Kim Jones’ Fall/Winter 2022 campaign “pays homage to the unique personalities of Fendi women.”

Setting the scene in Rome, the new campaign is captured by iconic fashion photographer Craig McDean alongside creative director Ronnie Cooke Newhouse. The geometric prints, sheer pastels, and sartorial styling come to life effortlessly by a diverse cast of models, including Julia Nobis, Victoria Fawole, Steph Shiu, Rayissa Medeiros, and of course, starring Bella Hadid. 

Bella Hadid Is The Ultimate Fendi Woman In Kim Jones’ Latest CampaignPhoto Credit: Craig McDean

Hadid undoubtedly embodies the Fendi woman that inspired Jones.“It’s a wardrobe designed for every aspect of a woman’s life, for every generation.” Jones says.

Bella Hadid Is The Ultimate Fendi Woman In Kim Jones’ Latest CampaignPhoto Credit: Craig McDean

Hardware accents and utilitarian materials are softened by ruffles and tulle, a signature dichotomy by master stylist Melanie Ward, accenting the harmony of the range of the collection and the women who wear them. 

Ahead, discover the stunning new campaign video.

Creative Direction: Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, Karl Bolander, Photographer: Craig McDean, Film Director: Julien Pujol, Stylist: Melanie Ward with Ellie Grace Cumming, Hair: Anthony Turner, Make-Up: Peter Philips, Set Designer: Andrea Cellerino, Casting Director: Shelley Durkan.

PREVIOUS POST
City Guide
July 28, 2022
Chef Vincenzo Betulia Of The French, Osteria Tulia And Bar Tulia Ushers All Things Hospitality
By Anna Block
Portia de Rossi
Art
July 28, 2022
General Public Founder Portia de Rossi On The Aesthetic Intention Behind Her Latest Artistic Collaboration
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
July 28, 2022
Aloha! Vanessa Lachey Talks NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2, Emmy-Nominated Show Love Is Blind, and Miracle Treat Day
By Mary Gibson
Haute Cuisine
July 28, 2022
Chef Andrea Marchesin Leads The Way For Toscana Divino Hospitality Group
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami