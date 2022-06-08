Cover Story
Marni Marine Returns To Shelter Island & Is The Perfect Pelagic Pop-Up

City Guide, Fashion, News

As of Memorial Day, for the second year in a row, Marni has seized the shores of Shelter Island, New York at the Sunset Beach Hotel. The pop-up, Marni Marine, maritime mart is envisioned to immerse its guests in the creative philosophy of Marni and turn our summer dreams into a reality.

Marni Marine Pop-Up Shop
Marni Marine Pop-Up Shop at Sunset Beach Hotel

Photo Credit: Courtesy of MarniIn the spirit of celebrating summer, open through Labor Day Weekend, the hotel’s indoor and outdoor areas have been completely Marni-fied, filling the spaces with furnishings upholstered with fabrics hailed from the Marni archives and embellished with the brand’s signature colors and design objects from Marni Markets.

Limited Edition Marni Market design objects and accessories are available for purchase upon visiting the beach-side shack. Offering necklaces, hats, and bags conceived exclusively for the hotel for sale, along with baskets, vases, magazine racks, and sculptures.

So pack up the car and make a summer getaway in style. In this imaginative surfer shack overlooking the ocean, guests can kick back and enjoy sun-kissed days on the shore and get their Marni Marine on!

