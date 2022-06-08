Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”

Laz Alonso Dishes On Dominating The Latest Season Of “The Boys”

Celebrities, News

Laz AlonsoPhoto Credit: Jennifer Cooper

Laz Alonso is just one of the boys, and proud of it. The Howard University grad currently is starring in the Emmy nominated Amazon series The Boys  as Mother’s Milk — and this season, which premiered on June 3, his character is the focus. We chatted with the actor about his leading man status below.
Laz AlonsoPhoto Credit: Jennifer Cooper

The Boys was nominated for its first Emmy last year. Shows of its genre don’t usually get recognized. What do you think makes The Boys special and resonates on a higher level than most of the TV shows in its genre?

I believe Eric Kripke and his team of writers have found a balance in highlighting our real world with this super hero genre. The fact that The Boys is grounded in flawed human beings, regardless of supernatural powers, keeps our ‘so called’ heroes accessible. People watching the show can still see our heroes be insecure, age, suffer mental and physical illnesses, have morality flaws, things that are inherently human are all very present in our heroes as well. It keeps the show based in reality even when we drive a boat thru a sperm whale.

I hear this coming season is a big one for your character. What can you reveal? Any nuggets that will appease fans?

This season is Mother’s Milk’s origin story. He shares a very close connection with the storyline that threads this season’s theme and his past comes back to haunt him. It also shows that no matter how hard we fight to bury trauma and our past, the only way to truly overcome it is to accept it.

Has your life changed in any significant way since becoming part of such a popular series?

My life has changed in the sense that I feel much more collaborative in the art of making television. Eric Kripke has an open door policy when it comes to pitching ideas for your character, and it has really taught me how much thought and character development goes into each season of making a hit TV show. I feel I have grown to understand the process much better from the producers point of view.

Laz AlonsoPhoto Credit: Jennifer Cooper

What can you tell us about your upcoming film, Detained?

Detained is a classic “who done it” action thriller that is reminiscent of the movies that make you yell at the characters on the screen. Those have always been some of my favorites, films that make you feel like you’re part of the story, and misdirect you to think one thing is happening when really it’s something else. I love to try to figure movies like that out and this one will have you guessing throughout.

Let’s talk Avatar. What did you do when you found out you landed the role?

I was actually excited when I found out it was down to three of us and I was James Cameron’s top choice. That was the moment I felt excitement. To know that my work was in such great company and that whatever I did impressed him enough to want me in the biggest film of his career at that point made me feel like I have a lot to contribute. When I got the call that I got it, I was grateful, more than anything else.

Which one of your roles would you say has been the most impactful to your career and why?

It’s very difficult to pick one role because every role has led to the next one. When I dive into a role, it becomes my favorite role and project I’ve ever worked on, so I enjoy them and the process equally. It’s very difficult to name one character but I will say that each and every one has contributed to the building of my career and where I am today. I am equally grateful all the characters I’ve worked with thus far.

Laz AlonsoPhoto Credit: Jennifer Cooper

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Appellation
Haute Cuisine
June 10, 2022
Chef Charlie Palmer And Four Seasons Vet Christopher Hunsberger Are Launching A Food-And-Wine-Focused Hotel Brand
By Laura Schreffler
Inside Saint Laurent’s New SELF 07 Art Series
Art
June 10, 2022
Fashion & Art: Inside Saint Laurent’s New SELF 07 Art Series
By Adrienne Faurote
Aman Beverly Hills
City Guide
June 10, 2022
Beverly Hills Is Getting An Uber-Luxe Aman Hotel
By Laura Schreffler
News
June 9, 2022
Ennismore and Accor Join Forces During NYU Hospitality Investment Conference
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami