Victory Travels In Louis Vuitton: A Look At The 79th Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco Trophy Travel Case

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Auto, News, Sports

ViLouis Vuitton Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco Trophy Travel Case
Winner, Sergio Pérez

With the 2022 Formula 1 season in full swing, from Miami to Monaco, the top drivers are indeed in a one-track mindset of winning. For the last race, the 79th Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco, Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez took home the victory trophy. But, this was not an ordinary trophy — it was presented in a bespoke Louis Vuitton Official Trophy Travel Case given by S.A.S. Prince Albert II, marking the second year of Louis Vuitton’s partnership with the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco™.

As a brand deeply rooted in heritage and tradition, the Louis Vuitton trophy case was hand-crafted in the Maison’s historic Asnières atelier just outside of Paris. It fuses Louis Vuitton’s traditional savoir-faire with inspiration from the legendary Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco heritage. The tailor-made trunk trophy case is covered in the iconic Monogram canvas and adorned with a bold red “V” embodying Louis Vuitton’s ethos of ‘Victory travels in Louis Vuitton.’  

ViLouis Vuitton Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco Trophy Travel CasePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

In fact, this trophy travel case further reveals Louis Vuitton’s esteemed history of creating special travel cases for the world’s most revered trophies, including the FIFA World CupTM, N.B.A. Larry O’Brien Trophy, League of Legends Trophy, Rugby World Cup France 2023, Davis Cup, Roland Garros, and the America’s Cup.

Ahead, discover Haute Living’s closer look at the Louis Vuitton Trophy Travel Case for the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco™.

ViLouis Vuitton Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco Trophy Travel CasePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonViLouis Vuitton Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco Trophy Travel CasePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

ViLouis Vuitton Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco Trophy Travel Case
(From left to right): Son Excellence Monsieur Pierre Dartout, Ministre d’Etat, Shekh Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President de la FIA, S.A.S la Princesse Charlène, S.A.S le Prince Albert II, Stefano Domenicali, Président & CEO Formula 1 – Andrea Casiraghi, Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media Corporation, and Ross Brown, Managing Director Motorsports F1.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

