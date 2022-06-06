Kfir Amos Reveals the Benefits of Rebranding Your Company

A rebrand isn’t something that comes around all that often for most companies. Increasingly, popular platforms have maintained consistency in their public profiles. Doing so has the potential to turn a routine business change into a newsworthy event due to its infrequency. But for businesses that do not fit into the global tech giant category, rebranding can be a valuable tool to secure growth. At least in the opinion of Kfir Amos.

Amos typically rebrands his company Bay Tech Media each year. According to him, altering your outward image can offer increased interest and relevance opportunities. The digital marketing CEO has shed some light on the potential advantages a rebrand can bring if done effectively:

Heightened client engagement

Foremostly, Kfir Amos and others in the digital marketing space complete regular rebrands as they create an opportunity to increase your number of prospects. Human beings are naturally intrigued by new ideas and visual cues. Updated looks give the impression that a business itself has changed—the consumer’s relationship with the business may vary as a result of that.

“A lot of companies don’t do a regular rebrand because they are difficult,” Amos explained. “But the reality is whatever was working for you 10 years ago would not work today. Refreshing your look can make clients more interested in your business, contributing to its growth.”

Digital marketers often find it challenging to convince clients to rebrand due to the number of moving parts involved and a predisposition towards business conservatism. But something as simple as an updated logo refreshes your look for prospective and existing clients, drawing more eyes to your products and services.

Flexibility of services

A primary problem with maintaining the same brand image over a long period is its rigidity for your business. All companies with an aspiration to succeed are likely to change their offerings on a semi-regular basis. Branding older than a few years may not be able to represent the services you offer today effectively.

“The market is constantly changing a lot,” Amos said. “Therefore, businesses must renew. Deciding to rebrand can often be as difficult as adopting new features. But it’s a challenge worth taking on for most companies.”

In light of advancements in Web3 and the impact they could have on industries such as public relations, change may be too rapid for long-term branding to keep up with. An increasing number of businesses are dipping their toes into NFTs and blockchain technology. Both are such a radical departure from the convention that a rebrand may be essential to operate in those spaces effectively.

Tuned into trends

Likewise, more short-term changes are happening in the digital marketing sector too. The dominant social media platform shifts as frequently as algorithms and popular ways to post. Companies that stagnate in those areas are liable to fall behind the competition and miss opportunities to reach more users.

Some argue that consistent visuals on Instagram, for example, can increase long-term visibility. Indeed, the platforms themselves usually maintain their branding for 5-10 years. On the contrary, Bay Tech Media rebrands annually to keep the appearance of a relevant, modern company. Amos argues this allows him to take advantage of the changing nature of visual media.

“People don’t usually rebrand every year,” Amos said. “I do it because I like to renew; I don’t want my company to become boring.”

Written in partnership with The Luxury Lifestyle Magazine