Champagne Lovers Rejoice! Krug Is Bringing An Experiential Music Experience To LA This Month

Haute Wine + Spirits, News

KrugPhoto Credit: KrugKrug is taking its Krug Studio experience on the road, and later this month, that road leads to the City of Angels.

KrugPhoto Credit: Krug

From June 22-26, the House of Krug invites local Angelenos to embark on a musical journey into the creation of Krug Grande Cuvée 170ème Édition through a musical pairing. The Krug Studio experience — curated by multi-talented composer Ozark Henry — explores that act of creation of Krug Grande Cuvée 170ème Édition, from Cellar Master Julie Cavil’s inspiration to the final performance of 195 highly talented musicians. This immersive soundsorial journey is meant to open gateways to new tasting sensations, revealing new facets of the latest cuvee, which was crafted around the harvest of 2014, an erratic year in Champagne that oscillated between hot dry spells and cool rainy periods.

KrugPhoto Credit: Krug

Those experiencing Krug Studio are invited to relax in the outdoor lounge space after the the 15-minute live experience,  and can enjoy unique pairings for purchase by Chef Jordan Kahn of Destroyer LA alongside glasses of the high-end bubbly. Krug lovers everywhere can also embark on the musical journey at home— in groundbreaking 8D audio — through the limited-edition Krug Echoes Gift Box available at select retailers found on Krug.com.

KrugPhoto Credit: Krug
KRUG STUDIO is located at Culver City’s Platform Park from June 22-26, 2022 | 12-8pm

