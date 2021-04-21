Photo Credit: Tom Bonner

Chef Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine – the groundbreaking two Michelin-starred concept in Culver City, known for its avant-garde and experiential take on fine dining — is bringing a taste of NYC to the City of Angels by partnering with Daniel Humm‘s world-renowned fine dining concept, Eleven Madison Park for the latest edition of Vespertine – At Home.

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

As at home dining has evolved throughout the pandemic, Kahn has sought to work with top chefs across the nation, including the likes of Thomas Keller of The French Laundry and Grant Achatz of Alinea, to bring a taste of their renowned concepts to Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

For this latest installment of his series, followers of Eleven Madison Park will be excited to see inclusion of the restaurant’s signature savory black-and-white cookies alongside other classic menu items previously only available in Chef Humm’s restaurant.

Photo Credit: Jake Chessum

The menu includes: green circle chicken stuffed with black truffle; beets with ricotta and strawberry; a rhubarb tart with cheesecake curd; and granola — oats with cocoa nib, hazelnut, coconut, almonds and raisins.

Photo Credit: Tom Bonner

Bookings for the limited menu will be available on Tock beginning Friday, April 23rd with meals starting at $115 per person for pick up (a minimum of two people is required). Delivery will also be available for $40 within a 10-mile radius of the restaurant. For an additional fee, delivery can be made to neighboring areas such as Santa Barbara, Orange County, and San Diego. Contact Vespertine directly to book.