Alessandro Michele’s Cosmogonies of Constellations is an expression of coherent contradictions of cosmic character and classic nobility. The success of Gucci’s Resort 2023 collection seems to be written in the stars — and Michele is our Galileo.

Michele described the setting of this borderline religious event as a place that “gave grace to the mythological, where measurements and proportions cross each other as if by magic — the same way measurements of collars and jackets can somehow be magical.” The Castel del Monte, an octagonal turreted fortress in the countryside of Puglia, built in the 13th century by emperor Frederick II, a monarch & magician, sets the foundation for Michele’s equally mystical and monarchic collection.

A regal elegance adorns the ever-so vivacious ready-to-wear with ferocious furs, ruff collars, medieval crinolines, and bourgeois-boudoir style slip dresses. Models floating by in cascading capes and kaftans, ensembles full of Crayon-colored hues, wide-striped suits and sets, and garments of leather, lace, and velvet – exampling the coherence between a cosmically inspired collection, with designs founded on classic tailoring and pronounced proportions.

Layered collar-like pearl necklaces, chandelier earrings, and goggle-shaped sunglasses were the accessories du jour. Many of these cosmic character-like models in gloves of all variations, from fingerless wrist to upper-length, grasped ‘doctor or medical’ structured handbags in snakeskin, suede, and leather. The hats got everyone’s heads to turn – burets, bucket hats, and suave oversized sunhats to keep you covered in any fashion.

Stomping through the cosmos of time, the collection’s glamazons stalked the runway in lace-up, knee-high stilettos, and gladiator shoes of all styles – ballerina flats, calf-climbing sandals, and platform pumps all galivanting up one’s calf, leaving all our options open when it comes to footwear this Resort season.