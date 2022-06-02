Photo Credit: Wynn Las Vegas

Las Vegas is all about hedonism — having the best of the best on call. But there is only ONE place in Las Vegas to get the ultra-rare LOUIS XIIII N°XIII… for those who want to show their flex in a big way.

And when we say “big way” we mean “big way” — there are only 200 decanters of this liquid gold available worldwide. Meaning: only 0.0000038361% of people worldwide will have the chance to experience N°XIII.

Drum roll please…

Photo Credit: Louis XIII

That would be XS nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, a place that’s bougie in the best way. Here, the product is presented to the affluent partygoer with a unique presentation piece to spotlight the delivery of the product.

N°XIII comes as a red individually numbered crystal decanter, revealed from under a LED cloche. Six red bespoke crystal glasses on a luminous tray accompany it, standing out from the crowd. Red is the defining color of the experience, capturing the passion, electricity and lifeforce of the night. LOUIS XIII is served using a special cognac pipette, known as the Spear, to prolong the drop‐by‐drop service ritual. The aromas and notes of the remarkable cognac can then be savored at length.

Photo Credit: Wynn Las Vegas/Danny Mahoney

VIP experience that includes an exclusive VIP table, bottle service, dedicated cocktail server, special delivery presentation parade of the bottle to the patron’s table using a large unique illuminated vessel that spotlights the Louis brand and exclusivity of the purchase.

The LOUIS XIIII N°XIII selling price at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas is $40,000.

Photo Credit: Louis XIII

Something important to note: guests are staying at the Wynn, they can take the decanter with them upon leaving XS Nightclub to their room. If they are not staying at the Wynn, the decanter can be mailed too them.

Overall, sounds like a massive “Wynn” to us!

Photo Credit: Louis XIII