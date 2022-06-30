Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course

Dream Hollywood Launches First Hotel NFT Membership Program, Social Club

Haute Crypto, News

 

Dream HollywoodPhoto Credit: Dream Hollywood/Chris Fulcher

Luxury, lifestyle boutique hotel Dream Hollywood unveiled its first-ever VIP membership program, Social Club, purchasable through a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) in the form of a limited-edition, original Perry Cooper NFT artwork. The membership blends unique experiences in both the real world and in the metaverse.

Dream HollywoodPhoto Credit: Dream Hollywood

Membership perks are exclusively tied to the NFT, which include bespoke metaverse activations, private events with the Crypt Gallery, the creative minds behind the NFT gallery exhibit at a the property, access to the Gunnar Peterson Gym, poolside lounge chairs at the Highlight Room pool, an expert concierge, co-working spaces, use of the Lincoln luxury house cars, and more. Members also receive a complimentary one night stay in a luxury suite, as well as up to 10% discount on hotel rooms, up to 10% discount on weekday poolside cabanas, and other discounts on all event spaces, including Tao Group’s Los Angeles venues.

Dream HollywoodPhoto Credit: Dream Hollywood

Perks of the Social Club are active for one year, and purchasers will retain the NFT long afterwards. Further, members can sell their NFT at any point during the year, which would actively transfer all membership benefits to the recipient. Dream Hotels plans to launch a similar membership program at Dream Doha in Qatar, the brand’s first foray into the Middle East, following its opening later this year.

Dream HollywoodPhoto Credit: Dream Hollywood

For the NFT, Dream Hollywood commissioned acclaimed NFT artist Perry Cooper. A British 3D motion graphics designer based in the US, Perry is known for creating playful animated loops that provide a satisfying new spin on everyday objects and experiences. The concept was to create a ‘Concierge of the Future,’ where viewers venture into the mind’s eye of an avatar, revealing futuristic versions of Hollywood. The concept showcases the convergence of the real world and the Metaverse, much like Dream Hollywood’s Social Club marries in-person activations and the digital realm.

Dream Hollywood is located at  6417 Selma Ave, Hollywood, 90028

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
PGA National
News
July 1, 2022
Why The Newly Renovated PGA National Is Much More Than Just A Golfer’s Dream Stay
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Scene
June 30, 2022
Haute Living Toasts Cover Star Carmelo Anthony At The Aster Los Angeles
By Mary Gibson
Shantel VanSanten
Celebrities
June 30, 2022
Shantel VanSanten Returns To Spill The Tea On Season 3 Of “For All Mankind”
By Laura Schreffler
The Chicest Rooftops In New York This Summer
City Guide
June 30, 2022
The Chicest Rooftops In New York This Summer
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami