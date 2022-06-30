Haute Living Toasts Cover Star Carmelo Anthony At The Aster Los Angeles

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Haute Living celebrated 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony at The Aster Los Angeles on June 28 in partnership with luxury cognac brand Louis XIII.

The intimate dinner was in celebration of Carmelo’s Haute Living Los Angeles and Haute Wine + Spirits covers, and the launch of his global estate brand 7th Estate. Hosted at The Aster Los Angeles, a soon-to-be private members-only club that is set to open in August 2022, the event featured a 4-course meal, a specially commissioned art piece by Seek One, and a special toast by Louis XIII.

During the dinner, Carmelo gave a heartfelt speech on his love and gratitude to the Haute Living Team and walked guests through his wine journey and a tasting of the wines that he is so excited to launch for 7th Estate.

Afterwards, contemporary street artist Seek One presented Carmelo with a custom painting for his collection.

The night ended with a toast by Louis XIII for the NBA Star to his new endeavors, hosted by Wayne Chang and Delano Wynter from the Louis XIII brand.

Notable guests included Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Senior Vice President April Donelson, The Honorable Dr. Shyne Barrow – House of Representatives Belize, Ashkan Rajaee, Dr. Bhanusali, Sean Lee, Davie Lee, Bob Hotchandani, Dr. Victoria Veytsman, Asani Swann, Dontaye Draper, Jason Strauss, Crime by Design, Manuel Campos Guallar, and Esha Gupta.

