Haute Living Toasts Cover Star Carmelo Anthony At The Aster Los Angeles

Haute Scene, News

The Honorable Dr. Shyne Barrow, Carmelo Anthony, Kamal Hotchandani, and Bob Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Haute Living celebrated 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony at The Aster Los Angeles on June 28 in partnership with luxury cognac brand Louis XIII.

Jason Strauss, Carmelo Anthony, Kamal Hotchandani

The intimate dinner was in celebration of Carmelo’s Haute Living Los Angeles and Haute Wine + Spirits covers, and the launch of his global estate brand 7th Estate. Hosted at The Aster Los Angeles, a soon-to-be private members-only club that is set to open in August 2022, the event featured a 4-course meal, a specially commissioned art piece by Seek One, and a special toast by Louis XIII.

Carmelo Anthony

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

During the dinner, Carmelo gave a heartfelt speech on his love and gratitude to the Haute Living Team and walked guests through his wine journey and a tasting of the wines that he is so excited to launch for 7th Estate.

Kamal Hotchandani, Carmelo Anthony, Seek One, and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Afterwards, contemporary street artist Seek One presented Carmelo with a custom painting for his collection.

Carmelo Anthony and Kamal Hotchandani

The night ended with a toast by Louis XIII for the NBA Star to his new endeavors, hosted by Wayne Chang and Delano Wynter from the Louis XIII brand.

 

Crime by Design, The Honorable Dr. Shyne Barrow, Carmelo Anthony, Kamal Hotchandani, and Ashkan Rajaee

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Notable guests included Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Senior Vice President April Donelson, The Honorable Dr. Shyne Barrow – House of Representatives Belize, Ashkan Rajaee, Dr. Bhanusali, Sean Lee, Davie Lee, Bob Hotchandani, Dr. Victoria Veytsman, Asani Swann, Dontaye Draper, Jason Strauss, Crime by Design, Manuel Campos Guallar, and Esha Gupta. 

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

 

 

