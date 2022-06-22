Photo Credit: Dior

To mark the occasion of the next Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, Dior is reviving the spirit of the emblematic bains de La Samaritaine and embarking the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Paris aboard a boat for a cruise on the river Seine.

Dior and Cheval Blanc Paris have created an avant-garde vision of skincare, beauty and well-being aboard a two-hour cruise on the Seine, during which 60-minute face and body treatments are available. To mark the occasion, Dior has created a floating spa on board a boat which, to make the moment even more exclusive and private, will welcome only five passengers in total, in one of four beautiful suites, for each journey.

On the upper deck of the boat, which is moored at Port Debilly facing the Eiffel Tower, the atmosphere is a prelude to relaxation, with rattan furniture and parasols in blue toile de jouy, an iconic Maison pattern reinterpreted by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Surrounding palm trees add a touch of the French Riviera.

The décor on the lower levels takes up the spirit of luxury boat cabins, punctuated with canework patterns and a toile de jouy in a soft beige tone. The only cabin on the lower deck -2 is extended by a private sitting room which has a vast gazebo protected by a delicate veil while a trompe-l’oeil view of Paris is revealed on the wall. The view is inspired by the virtual fresco by artist Oyoram, installed by the swimming pool at the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Paris.

Photo Credit: Dior

An exclusive treatment menu has been designed as well. While the boat heads towards the Cheval Blanc Paris at the foot of the Pont-Neuf bridge, there is a choice of two face treatments: the Dior prestige cruise, inspired by the regenerative powers of the Granville rose, and the l’or de vie cruise, brimming with precious Yquem sap. Two body treatments are also on the program that last 60 minutes each.

At the end of their treatment, passengers are invited to step into the indoors lounge, or to head up to the terrace on the upper deck in order to continue their cruise with a cocktail while viewing the most beautiful monuments of Paris, until the return to Port Debilly. Lastly, to extend these special moments, Dior invites yoga teacher Julie Pujols-Benoît to lead six special morning sport cruises; pilates teacher Mehdi El Mabrouk; Chen Yi Rhe, Tai Chi teacher; and finally Shannon, the bar dance teacher.

With just three single suites and one double suite available per journey, this exclusive cruise will run from June 29 to July 13, 2022. It will leave five times per day. It will also be possible to privatize the boat and its cabins, or to organize a private, half-day or evening event.

Treatment menu:

The Dior prestige cruise | 2hr cruise including 1hr face treatment | 750€

The l’or de vie cruise | 2hr cruise including 1hr face treatment | 750€

The Dior energizing cruise | 2hr cruise including 1hr body massage | 670€

The Dior relaxing cruise | 2hr cruise including 1hr body massage | 670€

The cruise for two with privatization of the double suite | 2hr cruise including 1hr face treatment or body massage for 2 people | 1500€

The sports cruise | 1hr cruise including 50min of sport| 150€