With summer in full swing, there is no better time for self-care and relaxation. In the spirit of wellness in the warmer months, The Spa at Naples Grande Beach Resort is excited to announce its Summer Spa Series and introduce a new series of exciting events, open to hotel guests and local visitors of the Naples community.

As Haute Living recently launched our Haute Living Naples Instagram we wanted to share an event we will be excited about attending Thursday June 30th at The Naples Grande. In celebration of social media day, Naples Grande is inviting clients to book any spa service and post about the experience for a chance to win a Spa Robe, Tote Bag, and two 30 minute NuCalm Sessions!

In order to enter the social media experience guests must follow @naplesgrandebeachresort & share an experience by tagging NGBR. The event is valid from June 30th- July 31st where you also must receive services within June 30th and July 31st. Winners will be selected on July 31st!

Naples Grande Beach Resort is located at:475 Seagate Dr, Naples Florida 34102. The Naples Grande Spa is open from 9:00 – 5:00 and can be reached at 239.597.3232