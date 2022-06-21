Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”

Naples Grande Beach Resort Announces It’s Summer Spa Series

City Guide, Haute Hotel, Lifestyle, News

Photo Credit: Naples Grande

With summer in full swing, there is no better time for self-care and relaxation. In the spirit of wellness in the warmer months, The Spa at Naples Grande Beach Resort is excited to announce its Summer Spa Series and introduce a new series of exciting events, open to hotel guests and local visitors of the Naples community.

Summer is in full swing here in Naples Florida with no better time for self-care and relaxation. In the spirit of wellness in the summer months, The Spa at Naples Grande Beach Resort has officially launched its June and July events series. As Haute Living recently launched our Haute Living Naples Instagram we wanted to share an event we will be excited about attending Thursday June 30th at The Naples Grande. In celebration of social media day, Naples Grande is inviting clients to book any spa service and post about the experience for a chance to win a Spa Robe, Tote Bag, and two 30 minute NuCalm Sessions! 

Photo Credit: Naples Grande

In order to enter the social media experience guests must follow @naplesgrandebeachresort & share an experience by tagging NGBR. The event is valid from June 30th- July 31st where you also must receive services within June 30th and July 31st.  Winners will be selected on July 31st!

Naples Grande Beach Resort is located at:475 Seagate Dr, Naples Florida 34102. The Naples Grande Spa is open from 9:00 – 5:00 and can be reached at 239.597.3232

PREVIOUS POST
Loewe Summer in Sag Harbour
City Guide
June 20, 2022
Loewe Returns To Sag Harbor With A Summer-Approved Pop-Up
By Ava Deith
Hotel Cafe Royal
News
June 20, 2022
Hotel Café Royal: A Historical Haunt Highlighted By Michelin Star Dining & One Of The Best Afternoon Teas In London
By Laura Schreffler
Scott Eastwood
Celebrities
June 19, 2022
A Chip Off The Old Block: Scott Eastwood Dishes On His Favorite Father’s Day Traditions
By Laura Schreffler
Giancarlo Esposito
Celebrities
June 17, 2022
Onscreen Villain Giancarlo Esposito Has A New Role — And He Is One Dirty Devil
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami