Maria Grazia Chiuri Challenges Stereotypes & Archetypes In Her Fairytale World For Dior Fall 2021 RTW

Fashion, News

diorPhoto Credit: Elina_Kechicheva for Dior

Creating a magical, yet haunting fairytale world, Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her Fall/Winter 2021-2022 ready-to-wear collection for Dior in the aptly named Hall of Mirrors at Versailles. “A network of symbols, the tale is hardly just a means of escape: it serves to challenge and revisit stereotypes and archetypes,” according to the House. Black had a prominent presence in the looks, while colors made appearances on some pieces, like blue cashmere coats, fabrics with metallic gold and silver and eye-catching red on capes, raincoats and dresses, as well as colorful, layered tulle evening gowns that felt princess-worthy. A red hooded coat is reminiscent of Angela Carter’s Little Red Riding Hood, while the rose motif brings memories of Beauty and the Beast—the well-known children’s story that Chiuri is partial toward, especially in Jean Cocteau’s film version of the tale. Scroll to see some of the looks here, as well as the gorgeous scenography from the show. Click here to visit the House’s website to discover more.

diorPhoto Credit: Adrien Dirand for Dior diorPhoto Credit: Adrien Dirand for Dior diorPhoto Credit: Adrien Dirand for Dior

DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: DiorDiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: DiorDiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior

