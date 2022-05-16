LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Nomo Soho Launches America’s First NFT Hotel Stay Experience

Haute Crypto, News, Travel

Photo Credit: NoMo SoHo

It was inevitable that, within the travel space, one hotel had to be the first to release an NFT, and Nomo SoHo is that hotel. The Manhattan hotel and its parent company, investment firm Sapir Corp Ltd. (“Sapir”), have launched a curated travel experience, using SolidBlock’s platform and technology, NFTstays, a selection of specially curated NFTs, packaged with three-to-six-night stays.

NoMo SoHo BalconyPhoto Credit: NoMo SoHo

Guests booking these packages will have access to exclusive preferred rates by purchasing an NFT depicting a recognizable part of the sleek, 26-story, 264-room hotel, which happens to be the tallest building in SoHo. NFT options include The Lovewall in NoMo Kitchen and “The Tunnel of Love,” the hotel’s iconic archway at the main entrance. The NFT packages start with three-night stays and are priced from .41 ETH, which at launch is valued at USD$836. In tandem with plush guestrooms featuring 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows and luxury amenities, additional perks when booking an NFT include late check-out, complimentary breakfast, a welcome amenity and more. NoMo SoHo Photo Credit: NoMo

The move to offer NFTs including hotel stays follows Sapir’s recent development of Arte by Antonio Citterio, a luxury oceanfront boutique condominium in Surfside, Miami, where a $22.5 million condominium sale in June 2021 using cryptocurrency broke several records in Miami as the first development to facilitate a cryptocurrency transaction, the most expensive price per square foot for a penthouse sold in Surfside, and the second highest in Miami Beach since 2017.

Nomo SoHo is located at 9 Crosby St, New York, NY 10013

NoMo SoHo
Panoramic View NFT

Photo Credit: NoMo SoHo

