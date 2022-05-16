Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

There’s no denying that the first Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix made a lasting impact on the city. To mark the start of the legendary weekend, Haute Living hosted an exclusive dinner with the revolutionary timepiece and jewelry brand Jacob & Co. and Bugatti. The evening embodied the excellence that exudes in the long-term partnership between Jacob & Co., Bugatti, and Haute Living.

As guests arrived at the stunning private estate on Miami Beach, they were immediately immersed into the luxurious world of Bugatti, journeying through an impressive fleet of Bugatti cars lining the entrance. Upon entry, guests indulged in signature cocktails like the Bugatti Chiron, Haute Living Standard of Excellence, and Jacob & Co. Astronomia while receiving an exclusive look at Jacob & Co. timepieces illuminated on display.

The beautiful tablescape overlooked the water and was set for an unforgettable evening. Haute Living Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, alongside founder and chairman of Jacob & Co., Jacob Arabo — or “Jacob the Jeweler” — warmly welcomed guests as they sat for dinner and gave a toast to the esteemed partnership between Jacob & Co. and Bugatti. Arabo was also the latest star on the cover of Haute Time, which was unveiled ahead of the evening’s festivities.

The coursed dinner menu offered incredibly rich dishes, including Caviar Cacio e Pepe, Zaatar, Pistachio & Herb Crusted Lamb Chops, and Pan-Seared Chilean Sea Bass, followed by a Strawberry Pavlova to end with a sweet element. And the evening didn’t end with dinner — Bill Dean graciously hosted an after-party for guests to continue the celebration of the first-ever Miami F1 weekend.

Other notable guests of honor in attendance were Benjamin Arbov, Barry Skolnick of Ikonic Motors, Patrick Carroll

– the Founder and CEO of CARROLL Real Estate, Alvaro Borges, Gil Dezer, and Larsa Pippen.

