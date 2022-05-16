LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.

Haute Living Kicked Off Miami’s First-Ever Grand Prix Weekend With Jacob & Co. And Bugatti

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Haute Living Kicked Off Miami's First-Ever Grand Prix Weekend With Jacob & Co. And BugattiPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

There’s no denying that the first Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix made a lasting impact on the city. To mark the start of the legendary weekend, Haute Living hosted an exclusive dinner with the revolutionary timepiece and jewelry brand Jacob & Co. and Bugatti. The evening embodied the excellence that exudes in the long-term partnership between Jacob & Co., Bugatti, and Haute Living 

Haute Living Kicked Off Miami's First-Ever Grand Prix Weekend With Jacob & Co. And BugattiPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

As guests arrived at the stunning private estate on Miami Beach, they were immediately immersed into the luxurious world of Bugatti, journeying through an impressive fleet of Bugatti cars lining the entrance. Upon entry, guests indulged in signature cocktails like the Bugatti Chiron, Haute Living Standard of Excellence, and Jacob & Co. Astronomia while receiving an exclusive look at Jacob & Co. timepieces illuminated on display. 

Haute Living Kicked Off Miami's First-Ever Grand Prix Weekend With Jacob & Co. And BugattiPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living Kicked Off Miami's First-Ever Grand Prix Weekend With Jacob & Co. And Bugatti
Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Baguette Tsavorites & White Diamonds

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

The beautiful tablescape overlooked the water and was set for an unforgettable evening. Haute Living Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, alongside founder and chairman of Jacob & Co., Jacob Arabo — or “Jacob the Jeweler” — warmly welcomed guests as they sat for dinner and gave a toast to the esteemed partnership between Jacob & Co. and Bugatti. Arabo was also the latest star on the cover of Haute Time, which was unveiled ahead of the evening’s festivities. 

Haute Living Kicked Off Miami's First-Ever Grand Prix Weekend With Jacob & Co. And BugattiPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

The coursed dinner menu offered incredibly rich dishes, including Caviar Cacio e Pepe, Zaatar, Pistachio & Herb Crusted Lamb Chops, and Pan-Seared Chilean Sea Bass, followed by a Strawberry Pavlova to end with a sweet element. And the evening didn’t end with dinner — Bill Dean graciously hosted an after-party for guests to continue the celebration of the first-ever Miami F1 weekend. 

Haute Living Kicked Off Miami's First-Ever Grand Prix Weekend With Jacob & Co. And Bugatti
Haute Living Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Jacob Arabo, and Patrick Carroll

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Other notable guests of honor in attendance were Benjamin Arbov, Barry Skolnick of Ikonic Motors, Patrick Carroll

– the Founder and CEO of CARROLL Real Estate, Alvaro Borges, Gil Dezer, and Larsa Pippen.

CEO of Jacob & Co. Benjamin Arabov, Jacob Arabo, and Haute Living Publisher Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living Kicked Off Miami's First-Ever Grand Prix Weekend With Jacob & Co. And Bugatti
Arabo and Nicole Tuck

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living Kicked Off Miami's First-Ever Grand Prix Weekend With Jacob & Co. And Bugatti
Barry Skolnick, Missy Skolnick, Hotchandani, and Arabo

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living Kicked Off Miami's First-Ever Grand Prix Weekend With Jacob & Co. And Bugatti
Oro Caviar

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living Kicked Off Miami's First-Ever Grand Prix Weekend With Jacob & Co. And Bugatti
Zana White and Larsa Pippen

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living Kicked Off Miami's First-Ever Grand Prix Weekend With Jacob & Co. And Bugatti
Mason Rudolph

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Gil Dezer

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living Kicked Off Miami's First-Ever Grand Prix Weekend With Jacob & Co. And Bugatti
Arabov, Arabo, and Semilof
Haute Living Kicked Off Miami's First-Ever Grand Prix Weekend With Jacob & Co. And Bugatti
Arabo and attendees

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living Kicked Off Miami's First-Ever Grand Prix Weekend With Jacob & Co. And Bugatti
Haute Living Senior Vice President April Donelson and Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

