Naples Winter Wine Festival Reveals New 2023 Dates, Theme & Co-Chairs

Photo Credit: Naples Winter Wine Festival

Anticipation for the Naples Winter Wine Festival finally breaks as new 2023 dates were announced earlier this week for the world-renowned event hosted annually at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida.

Photo Credit: Naples Winter Wine Festival

The Naples Winter Wine Festival is one of the world’s most prestigious charity wine auctions offering a weekend of unforgettable memories. Guests will enjoy world class food and wine inside private homes while bidding on travel and wine experiences. Since launching its inaugural event in 2001, The NWWF has raised close to $244 million while making a difference in the lives of thousands of children.

This year’s theme “In Perfect Harmony” showcases the curated ensemble of award-winning chefs and world-renowned vintners who come together each and every year to deliver elegance and exclusive vintner dinners in private homes in the Naples community followed by the exciting live auction featuring the very best wines and experiences to exotic destinations around the globe.

Photo Credit: Naples Winter Wine Festival

“Plans for the 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival are coming together quickly with everyone working in perfect harmony to present some of the most extraordinary wines, travel packages and one-of-a-kind experiences found nowhere else in the world,” said 2023 Co-Chair Libby Germain. All sales will benefit The Naples Children & Education Foundation.

The Naples Children & Education Foundation continues to improve the education, emotional and health outcomes of underprivileged and at risk children. Through its annual grants and initiatives, NCEF continues to impact more than 50 of the most effective nonprofits in the Naples Community. NCEF’s unique approach of collaboration between organizations int he community through public and private resources has become a blueprint for how to transform the Naples philanthropic community.

Photo Credit: Naples Winter Wine Festival

“This past year’s Naples Winter Wine Festival was an amazing success as we raised an incredible amount of money for essential children’s services in our community,” said Bill Beynon, another 2023 NWWF Co-Chair and NCEF Grant Committee member. “Our team is excited to take on this challenge, building upon the 2022 event and bringing everyone together again in 2023 for another impactful weekend.”

Ticket Packages for the 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival start at $15,000 per couple for a Double Magnum package and $35,000 for two couples to experience a Jeroboam Package. For additional information visit https://www.napleswinefestival.com/about-the-festival/