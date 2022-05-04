Photo Credit: David ClerihewAs a top-ranked racer and the youngest British Formula 1 driver in history on the McLaren racing team, Lando Norris is at the forefront of the next generation of Formula 1 drivers, paving his own tracks.

BY ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY DAVID CLERIHEW

STYLING MARK ANTHONY

GROOMING ANDRIANI VASILIOU

SHOT ON LOCATION AT McLAREN

Photo Credit: David Clerihew

It’s the morning of February 9th, moments before our interview, when the news breaks that Lando Norris and McLaren Racing have signed a contract extending their partnership over the next four years into the 2025 Formula 1 season. The announcement sends shock waves through the industry for not only is it extremely rare for both a racing team and driver to invest — and trust — in this kind of long-term contract, but Norris is also at the starting line of his career.

Norris is an anomaly, to be sure. At just 22 years old, he has become a pillar in the Formula 1 community. He is a top-ranked racer, fierce competitor, the youngest British Formula 1 driver in history and the third highest-paid driver on the grid. He has garnered more than six million loyal fans across social media platforms, with no signs of slowing down.

The Zoom camera turns on for our interview, revealing Norris in Barcelona for the preseason testing, and though thousands of miles away, his energy is infectious.

Norris’ boyish charm belies a maturity that is beyond his age, which is very endearing. From seeing the way his face lights up when he speaks about recently driving in Barcelona to going back to the beginning of his career, Norris’ enthusiasm for the sport is like no other. In fact, his love for the sport has been a part of his life since he was 5 years old. “My dad was a racing fan,” admits Norris of his father, Adam Norris. “He loved everything about Formula 1 and racecars, but he didn’t get a chance to do it when he was growing up. It was too expensive, and he couldn’t afford it. So, as I was growing up, I would watch racing on TV, and at around 5 or 6 years old, I became interested in Formula 1 and racing in general.”

Yet, it wasn’t until the ripe age of seven when Norris actually began his racing career in go-karting, following the sequential steps of growth toward Formula 1. “I started on a quad bike, then motorbike, and then eventually graduating to the go-kart,” recounts Norris. Karting has been an integral part of Norris’ racing DNA and is what put him on the motorsport map.

Norris holds an impressive list of accolades in karting and junior racing; he won the Super One Series’ ‘O’ Plate in 2010; in 2012, he became Formula Kart Stars champion and runner-up in the MSA Super One British Championship; and in 2013, he won titles in the CIK-FIA KFJ European, CIK-FIA KFJ Super Cup, WSK Euro Series KFJ, CIK-FIA International Super Cup, and World Karting Championship. It was through karting that Norris would experience his first feeling of victory.

“When I first started, I wasn’t really winning. In the beginning, I was doing it as a hobby, and as a kid who loved racing and wanted to do racing,” he explains. “I never thought that I wanted to be in Formula 1; I was too young. In 2012, I transitioned from cadet to junior juniors to just a junior, and that is when I started to win. When I started to go into bigger series and categories, I started to see what I could achieve. Year after year, I would take the next step in karting, and eventually, I won the world championship in 2014.” Norris remains the youngest driver to ever set a pole position at a national meeting, making history as the youngest karting world championship winner at the age of 14 with the CIK-FIA KF World Championship title — previously held by Lewis Hamilton.

For Norris, it’s always been the little races along the way that gave him more belief and confidence to see what he could achieve in the future.

Photo Credit: David Clerihew

Norris went on to excel in single-seater racing and was awarded one of the most prestigious awards for a young racing driver: the McLaren Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award. In 2019, he made his Formula 1 debut with an impressive rookie season, and in 2020, he began his second full season with McLaren, where he continued to make a name for himself on the track.

Today, Norris stands as one of the top players in Formula 1, with another season on the horizon to further establish his esteemed ranking. And while the sport is synonymous with complexities, his strategy to keep rising is quite simple: “To train for the new season, it’s all about the simple things,” he says with the same excited grin he’s been wearing throughout the interview. “I spend a lot of time with the team, whether it’s on the simulator or just having meetings reviewing things from the previous year — noting what I did well in, where I need to make improvements, and so on — it’s about understanding all of that to make real improvements going into the season.”

Norris admits his training style errs on the boring side of “just keep working hard.” But that is truly what it has taken for Norris to succeed. “Over the years, you learn what motivates you, what keeps you fighting even more, and what brings you to that next step,” he says. “And I think I am learning that still — I am still understanding what gets me into the perfect zone every weekend, every race, and so on.”

His unique and undoubtedly mature perspective stunned me throughout our conversation. Though he endures rigorous training and never-ending hours of practice, he maintains a balanced perspective; for him, maintaining balance is just as important as training. “I must continue doing things I really enjoy — whether it is on the circuit or away from the circuit. Getting the right amount of time between focusing on Formula 1 is important to enjoy it,” says Norris.

He even lets us in on one of his secrets to success: “The more I enjoy things, the more I want to do well in them. The more I enjoy every moment in Formula 1, the more I will want to make improvements.”

And Norris has found a team that supports the same sentiment. On the heels of the newly signed contract with McLaren — worth a staggering $94 million — it is clear that Norris has found a second family within the McLaren racing team. “The new contract is very special actually,” he explains. “McLaren is the team I came into Formula 1 with, and they’re the team I was cheering on and loved more than anything when I was 7 years old [and] first getting into Formula 1.”

For Norris, an already special bond has become more precious. “To continue something with a team for more than just a year creates a better story and a much better harmony within the team. A team becomes more of a family rather than people you just work with — it’s significantly more than that,” he admits.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of McLaren

Photo Credit: Courtesy of McLaren

And the feeling is mutual. Andreas Seidl, team principal of McLaren F1, couldn’t be more honored to have Norris on the team for the next four years. “The opportunity to extend our relationship with [Norris] reflects not only our commitment but our belief and confidence in his talent. It is also a strong sign of trust and commitment from [Norris] in us as a team and our journey to world championship contention. [Norris] has shown impressive growth as a Formula 1 driver over the past four years and has been an instrumental part of the team’s momentum and performance trajectory. We are still on our journey to fight at the front, and [Norris] is a key element of our plan, so to lock him into place, alongside Daniel Ricardo and our senior leadership, gives us stability and continuity as we build toward our ultimate shared goal of world championships,” says Seidl.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of McLaren

Norris, alongside Ricardo, has put McLaren back on top, with goals to keep climbing. Norris and Ricardo make for a dynamic racing team, with Norris entering his fourth season and Ricardo into his 12th with triple the amount of experience as Norris. “We have learned a lot from each other,” notes Norris. “While we have a very different range of experience, our priority is to help the team, and the best thing we can do is work together.”

In fact, it’s Norris’ experience level in Formula 1 that has helped him grow the most. “I made the most improvements over the year by the [act] of doing,” admits Norris. “I am always learning something new, and from those [key] experiences, I bring it forward to anticipate for the future.”

Norris’ future is beyond bright — both figuratively and literally. This May, the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition is making its mark on Miami. For the first time in Formula 1 history, the racing event will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, representing the inaugural race of a 10-year deal. The brand-new circuit will span 5.41km, 19 corners, three high-speed straights, with the potential for three DRS (drag reduction system) zones with an estimated top speed of 320km/h — ultimately presenting a fresh track for drivers in the United States, next to Austin and soon, in Las Vegas in 2023.

“Austin, so far, has been the only American race, and for me, it’s one I look forward to every season. I’m sure Miami will be quite different [as] the circuit is more of a street circuit and brand new. The experience in Miami will be awesome,” Norris says — with thanks to Netflix.

“Already last year, Austin was the most attended F1 race ever in history, and I think that comes down to Netflix and the new audience watching, coming in, and being engaged. It’s cool to see the effect and growth Netflix has had on the U.S. and for people to enjoy a new sport,” he explains. Over 4 million viewers tuned into the fourth season of Netflix’s hit show, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, in March of 2022, ultimately fostering a new love for Formula 1 and its drivers.

The show has captured some of the rawest moments for Norris, and he wouldn’t change the experience of filming for anything. “I’m not going to lie, I didn’t notice then [filming] too much,” he reveals. “They’re able to capture all of the things you generally want to see as a fan, as someone from the outside, but in a way that doesn’t feel like there’s always a camera in my face — it’s not really like that at all, and I think it has been a good thing. They are there to film — and live — the experience with you and then share the experience with the viewers. Netflix is sharing a lot of the stuff you don’t get to see during the normal races, and viewers get to see a lot more about the drivers themselves and Formula 1 as a whole.”

Netflix indeed provides a glimpse into Norris’ life on the track, but his life off the track further fulfills his racing career. Fun fact: Racing isn’t Norris’ only sport of choice. He has taken a liking to golf with his dear friend and competitor, Carlos Sainz. “It all started with Carlos inviting me to play a few years ago, and I immediately enjoyed it,” explains Norris.

“On the competitive side, it’s what I love about golf and what I love about racing as well,” he says. [Shockingly] Norris hates being last. “I’ve always loved being first, and it is one of the most common elements between golf and racing — you want to win. So that was a huge motivation and something I really enjoyed about golf.” Drawing another parallel between the two sports, Norris reveals his highly competitive side. “I always want perfection in every lap I do; whether I am first or last, I want to do a perfect lap. I want to put every corner together and nail every break. And with golf, it is remarkably similar in wanting every shot to be perfect, which is almost impossible to do,” he jokes.

Norris, who has also gained popularity in e-sports and gaming, became a phenomenon on Twitch during the lockdown. In fact, in 2021, Norris launched the premium lifestyle and gaming brand, Quadrant, with the mission of bridging the gap between his real-world motorsport activities and his streaming ventures. For Norris, finding activities that make him a better version of himself is something he is constantly thinking about.

Photo Credit: David Clerihew

And as a driver at the helm of racing’s next-generation, Norris continues to pave fresh tracks for those to follow. Mental health has recently been at the forefront of the athlete’s career, and he has even been called the “pioneer of mental health in Formula 1.”

For Norris, mental health is something he has always struggled with, especially coming into Formula 1 in his first season. “During my first season in 2019, I didn’t speak too much about [mental health]. I made a few comments about it and then saw the response I got back from just a few fans or viewers. I saw how appreciative they were of me sharing my struggles and how they shared similar mental [health] struggles throughout life. I knew, even after seeing just a few comments, that I could help others — especially with the following I have,” says Norris.

“It’s a younger generation of people who spend a lot of time on social media, and that’s where so much [harmful] things can start,” he explains. Yet, it was also online where he saw his fans’ feedback. “It was the fans responding to my comments on mental health that inspired me to want to speak up. I started the fundraising and streaming on Twitch all because of the fans. I want to help as many as I can,” he nobly says.

As Norris heads into a new racing season, he remains focused and stagnant in what matters to him most: the art of enjoying the sport (and winning, of course). Looking back to move forward, he recognizes it is all about the sacrifices. “They’re all worth it at the end of the day,” says Norris. “You will pay the price if you don’t make the sacrifice, and you will see the rewards if you do.”

Norris sees his life and career right now as one big circle, very much like the racing circuit that drives him and that he seeks to subdue with every race: “It’s a cycle — the more I enjoy things, the more I will want to do well in them; the more I enjoy [the sport], the harder I work, and the harder I work, the better I [perform].” And for now, everything is right on track for Norris.

Photo Credit: David Clerihew