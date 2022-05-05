Welcome to the precious world of high jewelry:Haute Joaillerie. A new vertical dedicated to exploring the wonders of premier, one-of-a-kind high jewelry pieces from Haute Living’s favorite Maisons, Haute Joaillerie is where new high jewelry collections, launches, and trends will sparkle.
From flower-shaped beads and intricate bloom motifs to stunning aquamarine and pink sapphires, there’s no better way to spring into the season than with the most distinctive of jewelry pieces — especially with Mother’s Day around the corner.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels
Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Yurman
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Buccellati
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Harry Winston
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bvlgari
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sauer
