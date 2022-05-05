Thomas Keller
In Bloom: The Haute High Jewelry Spring Guide

Fashion, Jewelry, News

Welcome to the precious world of high jewelry: Haute Joaillerie. A new vertical dedicated to exploring the wonders of premier, one-of-a-kind high jewelry pieces from Haute Living’s favorite Maisons, Haute Joaillerie is where new high jewelry collections, launches, and trends will sparkle.

From flower-shaped beads and intricate bloom motifs to stunning aquamarine and pink sapphires, there’s no better way to spring into the season than with the most distinctive of jewelry pieces — especially with Mother’s Day around the corner.

Tiffany & Co. necklace in platinum with a diamond of over 12 carats and diamonds from the 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, price available upon request; available at select Tiffany & Co. locations.
Cartier Cartier Sixième Sens High Jewelry earrings, platinum, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, onyx, diamonds, price upon request; available by appointment only at select Cartier boutiques nationwide beginning April 2022.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Louis Vuitton Bravery Collection cocktail ring in white gold, one 1.30 carat round-cut orangy-pink sapphire and 100 brilliant-cut diamonds for 2.51 carats, price upon request; available at select Louis Vuitton stores.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Van Cleef & Arpels “Folie des Prés” bracelet featuring sapphires and diamonds set in 18K white gold, $122,000; vancleefarpels.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels

David Yurman DY Elements® Disc Pendant in 18K yellow gold with cacholong, peridot and pavé diamonds, $4,300; davidyurman.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Yurman

Tiffany & Co. earrings in 18k white and yellow gold with fancy intense yellow and white diamonds from the 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, price available upon request; available at select Tiffany & Co. locations.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Buccellati Ombelicale necklace in 18k yellow and white gold with 18 jade (349.90 cts) and 19 carved jade (354.95 cts), $160,000; buccellati.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Buccellati

Harry Winston Marble Marquetry earrings and ring from the New York Collection featuring pink sapphires and diamonds set in platiunum, price upon request; harrywinston.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Harry Winston

Bvlgari High Jewelry Fiorever ring in white gold with 1 cabochon ruby, and 68 buff top rubies, and pavè set diamonds, price upon request; call 1-800-bvlgari for more information.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bvlgari

Chanel Rose Tendre Transformable Bracelet in 18K in pink and white gold, diamonds carved pink quartz, cream pink cultured pearls, price upon request; available at select Chanel Boutiques nationwide.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Sauer (top ring): Sauer Sofia ring, $6,590; sauer1941.com / Sauer (bottom ring): Sauer Marina Ring, $2,790; sauer1941.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sauer

