Photo Credit: Scott’s Mayfair

This past February, Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the U.K. This coming weekend, the Brits will celebrate her in the biggest way possible — a series of nationwide events heralding her greatness. Here are the was you, too, can toast her, should you be traveling across the pond.

Photo Credit: David Parry/PA Wire

45 Park Lane: The Dorchester Collection’s Art Deco Mayfair hotel unveiled a special unseen holographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Rob Munday. As the creator of the first officially commissioned 3D/holographic portrait of Her Majesty The Queen in 2004, Munday will display this portrait at the property through June 2022. This portrait shows The Queen off-guard and smiling and is dedicated to the 20 years of friendship between The Queen and her personal assistant and close friend Miss Angela Kelly.

The Queen’s Birthday Parade (2 June): The weekend of celebration kicks off with a traditional parade to mark The Queen’s official birthday. Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will march from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade, joined by members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages. The parade will end with the traditional RAF flyover, watched by The Queen and members of the Royal Family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Platinum Jubilee Beacons (2 June): Over 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the UK, Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, UK Overseas Territories and the capital cities of each of the Commonwealth countries to mark the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The principal beacon will be lit in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Photo Credit: Rosewood London/Cris Barnett

Rosewood London: Rosewood London will play host to a Jubilee Courtyard Party, inspired by the traditional street party and honouring the best of British festivities. The courtyard will be adorned with bunting and lined with floral filled tables. Greeted by Rosewood London’s royal guards, our guests are invited to revel in the excitement with an exclusive al fresco afternoon tea, complete with a glass of bubbles on arrival, live music and more. An added USP is that guests seeking to indulge in a weekend of celebrations can experience the ‘Rosewood Royalty’ room package inclusive of an overnight stay for two, two tickets to the Jubilee Courtyard Party, Full English breakfast and a Jubilee-inspired welcome amenity. The property will also feature a special cocktail at Scarfes Bar, the Gan-Gan, inspired by the Queen’s nickname from her grandchildren, based on her favorite tipple — a combination of Copperhead Gin paired with chocolate-infused Dubonnet and a homemade blackcurrant and vetiver cordial.

Service of Thanksgiving (3 June): St. Paul’s Cathedral will hold a Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign.

Platinum Party at the Palace (4 June): The BBC will stage and broadcast a special live concert from Buckingham Palace, bringing together some of the world’s biggest stars to celebrate significant The Queen’s 70 year reign.

Photo Credit: McLaren

McLaren: In honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 year reign and the Queen’s Jubilee Celebration, McLaren Automotive has unveiled a bespoke Jubilee platinum paint finish — the platinum silver ‘Platinum Jubilee’ — 18 years to the day since Her Majesty opened McLaren’s global headquarters, the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, England.

Platinum Jubilee Pageant (5 June): The London-based Pageant will draw on talent from every corner of the UK, bringing artists, performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers together to present an awe-inspiring festival of creativity telling the story of The Queen’s 70-year reign. A highlight of the Pageant will include the ‘River of Hope,’ a parade of 200 silk flags featuring messages and artwork focused on climate action and children’s visions for the next 70 years. The flags will process along The Mall, flowing together like a visual river of collective hopes for the future.

Platinum Pudding Competition: A nationwide baking competition will set out to select a brand new dessert dedicated to The Queen. The Big Jubilee Lunch and Fortnum & Mason are inviting applications from UK residents to create the perfect Platinum Pudding recipe, and five finalists will be invited to prepare their dish for an expert judging panel including Dame Mary Berry and Buckingham Palace Head Chef Mark Flanagan.

Photo Credit: Sexy Fish

Sexy Fish: Sexy Fish, one of Mayfair’s sleekest and chicest restaurants, has some pretty epic Jubilee offerings. Those include the Jubilee cocktail, a blend of Plymouth navy strength, Dubonnet, pineapple, lemon, black pepper, cardamom, and absinthe, as well as a special lunch menu. Named after the Japanese word for “quick”, the Kuikku menu offers up a tapas style selection of dishes. Each meal begins with an exclusive “Detox Shot” with an eclectic and exotic small plates menu to choose from. Dessert, an essential, is included.

Virgin Atlantic: Fly VA during Jubilee week and you’ll be in for a surprise! Sweet treats will be loaded onboard select flights to celebrate the Jubilee weekend, while a special celebratory cocktail will be available onboard and in the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at London Heathrow. Premium and Upper Class customers will be offered a delicious Platinum Jubilee Mile High Tea, including a duo of finger sandwiches and a selection of mini patisseries. The delectable cakes will be a Victoria sponge financier, a chocolate and tonka macaron, and a delicious vanilla and strawberry Battenberg with Virgin Atlantic purple-colored marzipan. A quintessentially English cocktail will accompany the bespoke Mile High Tea, using Hambledon English Sparkling Wine and Fever-Tree sweet British rhubarb and raspberry tonic. The celebrations are also extending to the United States, with Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses across America also honoring the Platinum Jubilee. Customers stopping by in San Francisco, JFK and Washington DC Clubhouses will have the chance to try out a special ‘Earl Grey Jubi-Tea’ cocktail, created with the Pratt Standard Cocktail Company’s Earl Grey Vanilla Syrup.

Photo Credit: Hotel Cafe Royal

Hotel Cafe Royal: Piccadilly’s Hotel Café Royal is offering guests staying in the opulent Royal Suite the opportunity to experience a uniquely majestic day, including a private visit to see the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London. Although the experience is available throughout the summer, guests staying in the Royal Suite on the weekend of June 4th will be able visit the Tower on the evening of June 4th or 5th as part of the ‘Crown Jewels and Royal Coronation Regalia’ experience, an extraordinarily rare chance to be inside a Royal palace and World Heritage site on the days of the Platinum Jubilee. Those guests opting for the Crown Jewels and Royal Coronation Regalia experience will be driven to the Tower in a Daimler which once belonged to the Queen Mother, arriving in the evening, when the tower is closed to the public, for a private tour. Once inside the Tower, guests will be taken on an exclusive tour of the grounds, led by one of the Queen’s Beefeaters, guards of the Tower, followed by a Champagne reception and private viewing of the Crown Jewels and the Royal Collection at the Jewel House. Treasures on display include the largest diamond in the world, the 17th century solid gold St Edward’s Crown and Sovereign’s Orb, used during coronations, and the 20th century Imperial State Crown, which is set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls and four rubies.In addition to this Royal Suite option of ultimate luxury and exclusivity, guests staying in any room category at Hotel Café Royal can also experience a facet of Royal life through the ‘Royal Jewels Afternoon Tea’ experience. Also available throughout the summer this package includes a visit to an Iconic Royal Warrant-holding jewelers in Mayfair to see a display of Royal tiaras and fine jewels, with a Champagne reception in the jeweler’s elegant private salon. Following this fascinating opportunity, guests will be chauffeur-driven back to Hotel Cafe Royal for an award-winning afternoon tea, taking in the room’s stunningly ornate Louis XVI detailing while being taught the etiquette of tea taking, along with more Champagne, and finally early-evening cocktails in the sumptuous Green Bar.

The Berkeley: The Berkeley’s fashion-inspired Prêt-à-Portea will pay tribute to Her Majesty’s iconic style from May 30 – June 12. The afternoon tea will feature three special creations: a fresh lime cheesecake with lemon compote will represent one of the Queen’s summery hats; a blueberry Victoria sponge with mirroir glaze and ivoire chocolate stands in for Her Majesty’s handbags from preferred label Launer London; and a vanilla cookie iced with burgundy, red and white royal icing is a sweet stand in for Her Majesty’s crown. Raise your glass in a toast and sip a Superbloom cocktail, a blend of non-alcoholic gin and Earl Grey tea named for the Tower of London’s striking flower display.

Superbloom at the Tower of London (1 June – 18 Sept): The Tower of London will plant a vibrant field of millions of flowers celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen. The display is also the first permanent transformation of the moat into a new natural landscape in the heart of the City of London.

Photo Credit: Scandebergs/The Standard, London

Hancocks London: Set inside the historic Burlington Arcade, Hancocks London has sold fine jewelry to Mayfair’s most elite shoppers since 1849. Spend some time window shopping this spring for a chance to see The Angelsey Tiara, a stunning 106- carat diamond tiara worn to the last two coronation ceremonies. This unique tiara will be put on display – and up for sale – through May and June.

The Standard: The Standard, London, has partnered with Royal baker Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes to celebrate this year’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend. Best known as the woman who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s wedding cake, Ptak has designed a sky-high dark chocolate cake spiked with blackcurrant-violet liquor and filled with a compote of English blackcurrants and a violet buttercream, all favorites of the Queen’s.

Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites: In celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences is offering an extravagant new afternoon tea in honor of the Queen, with a menu highlighted by miniature royal carriages encasing delicate pastries and savory treats, as well as gorgeous handmade table dressings in regal purple to set the stage.

Photo Credit: The Beaumont

The Beaumont: Le Magritte Bar at The Beaumont has a special Jubilee Cocktail made with very English ingredients, including Keepr’s English Raspberry and Honey Gin, King’s Ginger Liqueur, and English sparkling wine, as well as Chambord, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, and rhubarb bitters. The specialty cocktail coincides with the opening of the bar’s new Terrace overlooking Brown Hart Gardens.

Claridge’s: Claridge’s will mark the Platinum Jubilee with a Royal Archive Windows display in their lobby through the month of June 2022. The special exhibition will showcase for the first time artefacts reflecting the hotel’s long association with the Royal Family, including diary entries from Queen Victoria, fans created to celebrate the coronation of King George V and Queen Mary in 1911, photographs, letters and other memorabilia. Additionally, the hotel’s restaurant The Fumoir and Claridge’s Bar will serve special Jubilee-themed cocktails, including the Windsor Rose, which was introduced at Claridge’s to mark the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

The Connaught: The Connaught will throw a British street party in Mayfair for guests and passers-by on Sunday, June 5. The celebration will feature traditional bunting, long family-style tables, an English brass band and sweet treats like strawberries & cream, afternoon tea sandwiches and ice cream cones.

Photo Credit: Caprice Holdings

Scott’s: Mayfair Guests visiting Scott’s on Thursday, 2 June will be met by an eye-catching gold replica of her carriage, situated directly outside the restaurant to begin the bank holiday celebrations in style. Complete with suited footmen and four stunning white horses, Londoners will be able to enjoy the beautifully crafted carriage up close, paying homage to this unique occasion. Guests dining at the restaurant be greeted the Scott’s doorman dressed head to toe in suitable royal attire. In further merriment, Scott’s has partnered with Dubonnet and Plymouth Gin, to celebrate the royal occasion by bringing guests a limited-edition dessert and a delectable unique Jubilee cocktail to be enjoyed. ‘The Lilibet’ cocktail will feature Dubonnet, Plymouth Navy Strength, and Pedro Ximenes Sherry and Crème de framboise, the perfect tipple for the Jubilee celebrations. Scott’s guests are also invited to sit back and enjoy the ‘Platinum Jubilee Dubonnet & Raspberry Trifle’ made with Dubonnet and gin jelly, fresh raspberries, sponge fingers, all topped with vanilla and elderflower custard, whipped cream, and garnished with raspberries, gold leaf and picked elderflowers.

The Londoner: As celebrations commence for the Queen’s momentous 70 years on the throne, Amir Jati, Creative Director of Food & Beverage at Edwardian Hotels London has created a collection of culinary experiences to enrich with royal flavor. Afternoon Tea at The Stage has added some regal touches to its ever-opulent offering. Inspired by Her Majesty’s fondness for the classic chocolate biscuit cake, Executive Pastry Chef, Dale DeSimone, has crafted an elegant tribute in form Sovereign’s Choice, a delicate combination of Valrhona chocolate and buttery British shortbread, decorated with a ‘platinum’ shimmer. The Stage will also serve an exclusive cocktail, The Earl. A champagne blend using Buckingham Palace gin, Earl Grey Tea, Dubonnet topped with Veuve Clicquot NV and British clotted cream for a smooth and silky finish. The hotel will also host the fabulousQueer Queen’s Cabaret on Thursday 2nd June, with a burlesque performance by Kitty Bang Bang and comedy by Jen Ives.

The Dorchester: At the iconic Dorchester Hotel, sip on the Purple Reign, a royal purple cocktail inspired by the four countries of the United Kingdom, and indulge in a Queen-themed afternoon tea with pasties in shapes and flavors that nod to Her Majesty’s favorites.