Photo Credit: Romain MauriceThis year’s Art Basel Miami Beach was nothing short of magical. And in true Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North America and Haute Living fashion, the two luxury brands came together to host an unforgettable evening under the stars on Miami’s renowned Star Island. Together, Rolls-Royce North America President Martin Fritsches and Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani curated a soiree for clients to celebrate both art and Rolls-Royce ethos of inspiring greatness.

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceAs guests arrived at the stunning private estate on Star Island, they were immediately transported into the luxurious world of Rolls-Royce, journeying through an impressive fleet of Rolls-Royce cars lining the entrance.

Attendees then enjoyed exclusive cocktails followed by a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Prior to the multi-course meal, Fritsches graciously welcomed guests, thanked Haute Living for the partnership, and encouraged guests to enjoy the evening ahead. Guests were then served a culinary experience like no other.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The menu consisted of Bigeye Tuna with Alba Truffle Carpaccio and Yuzu Caviar, followed by the choice of Poached Black Cod or Akaushi Local Wagyu Beef for the main course complemented by Opaline of Chocolate and Blueberry Trilogy for dessert.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The evening was also hosted by premier brands including Airbus, Grand Seiko, 111SKIN, and Glenfiddich.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice