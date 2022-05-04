Photo Credit: Eric Vitale Photography

Café Boulud The Bahamas, located at Rosewood Baha Mar in Nassau, brings a first of its kind culinary experience to the Caribbean with Voyage to Vietnam – the inaugural menu in the Le Voyage quarterly series by renowned Michelin-starred chef, Daniel Boulud. Le Voyage is an homage to Boulud’s travels and celebrates the chefs, cultures, and cuisines that have influenced him along the way.

Photo Credit: Eric Vitale Photography

The rotating Le Voyage menu was created to bring guests on a global, culinary journey. Says Boulud, “Le Voyage is an opportunity to honor the different cuisines of the world and adds a flavorful source of inspiration, creativity, and authenticity on the Café Boulud menu. We look forward to celebrating Vietnamese cuisine with the talented Restaurant DANIEL alumni, Chef Helen Nguyen, joined by Café Boulud The Bahamas’ newly appointed Executive Chef Antoine Baillargeon. We are excited to introduce the Le Voyage muse to Café Boulud The Bahamas’ menu and continue the long tradition that we started over 20 years ago at the original Café Boulud in New York.”

Photo Credit: Rosewood Baha Mar

Although classically French trained, Nguyen has a passion for sharing her Vietnamese roots. She’s making a name for herself with her first restaurant, Saigon Social, which serves Vietnamese comfort food on the Lower East Side in New York City. Voyage to Vietnam brings Nguyen’s culinary training and passions together with a menu that showcases her heritage through Café Boulud’s French lens. Meanwhile, Executive Chef Antoine Baillargeon has mastered the art of French cuisine over 17 years cooking at restaurants in France and Canada. He joined the Boulud family in 2012 and the Rosewood family in 2021.

Photo Credit: Rosewood Baha Mar

Dishes on the Le Voyage menu at Café Boulud The Bahamas include:

· Seabream – vermicelli, pickled vegetables, lime leaf, and ginger broth

· Berkshire Pork Chop – marinated daikon, carrots, peanuts, spinny lobster, and calamari fried rice.

Vietnam is just the first stop. When Boulud has his way, the world is his oyster — and that oyster will end up in your mouths.