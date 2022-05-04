Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”

Daniel Boulud Is Taking Diners On Edible Journeys At His Rosewood Baha Mar Restaurant. First Stop, Vietnam.

Haute Cuisine, News, Travel

Chef Daniel Boulud
Chef Daniel Boulud, Chef Antoine Baillargeon, Chef Helen Nguyen

 

Photo Credit: Eric Vitale Photography

Café Boulud The Bahamas, located at Rosewood Baha Mar in Nassau, brings a first of its kind culinary experience to the Caribbean with Voyage to Vietnam – the inaugural menu in the Le Voyage quarterly series by renowned Michelin-starred chef, Daniel Boulud. Le Voyage is an homage to Boulud’s travels and celebrates the chefs, cultures, and cuisines that have influenced him along the way.

Chef Daniel BouludPhoto Credit: Eric Vitale Photography

The rotating Le Voyage menu was created to bring guests on a global, culinary journey. Says Boulud, “Le Voyage is an opportunity to honor the different cuisines of the world and adds a flavorful source of inspiration, creativity, and authenticity on the Café Boulud menu. We look forward to celebrating Vietnamese cuisine with the talented Restaurant DANIEL alumni, Chef Helen Nguyen, joined by Café Boulud The Bahamas’ newly appointed Executive Chef Antoine Baillargeon. We are excited to introduce the Le Voyage muse to Café Boulud The Bahamas’ menu and continue the long tradition that we started over 20 years ago at the original Café Boulud in New York.”

Rosewood Baha Mar
Caffe Boulud dining room at Rosewood Baha Mar

Photo Credit: Rosewood Baha Mar

Although classically French trained, Nguyen has a passion for sharing her Vietnamese roots. She’s making a name for herself with her first restaurant, Saigon Social, which serves Vietnamese comfort food on the Lower East Side in New York City. Voyage to Vietnam brings Nguyen’s culinary training and passions together with a menu that showcases her heritage through Café Boulud’s French lens. Meanwhile, Executive Chef Antoine Baillargeon has mastered the art of French cuisine over 17 years cooking at restaurants in France and Canada. He joined the Boulud family in 2012 and the Rosewood family in 2021.

Rosewood Baha Mar
Rosewood Baha Mar

Photo Credit: Rosewood Baha Mar

Dishes on the Le Voyage menu at Café Boulud The Bahamas include:
· Seabream – vermicelli, pickled vegetables, lime leaf, and ginger broth
· Berkshire Pork Chop – marinated daikon, carrots, peanuts, spinny lobster, and calamari fried rice.

Vietnam is just the first stop. When Boulud has his way, the world is his oyster — and that oyster will end up in your mouths.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
May 4, 2022
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
By Adrienne Faurote
Rupi Kaur
Art
May 4, 2022
Rupi Kaur Is Empowering Women Through Her Poetry. This Is How She Plans On Spreading Her Message Globally.
By Laura Schreffler
The After 2022
Celebrities
May 4, 2022
Behind The Velvet Rope: Inside The Most Epic 2022 Met Gala Afterparty Of The Night
By Laura Schreffler
Nazanin Mandi
Entrepreneur
May 3, 2022
How Nazanin Mandi Is Celebrating Her Mexican Heritage This Cinco De Mayo (Hint: It Involves Diddy)
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami