Behind The Velvet Rope: Inside The Most Epic 2022 Met Gala Afterparty Of The Night

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

The After 2022
Cara Delevingne, Megan Thee Stallion

Photo Credit: BFA

The Met Ball might have been the event of the evening, but global hospitality and nightlife leader Richie Akiva hosted an afterparty that might have been as epic as the gala itself. His 9th annual Met Gala after party with Riccardo Tisci, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, held at the exclusive Casa Cipriani, kicked off at 10pm and went all night long with a parade of Met Gala attendees.

The After 2022
Jared Leto, Talia Mota

Photo Credit: BFA

The epic afterparty featured Mark Ronson and Eli Escobar as the premiere DJ duo of the evening, with sets by DJ Tunez, and DJ Obi, and performances by Burna Boy, personally introduced by Campbell, and an electrifying performance set by Saint JHN.

The After 2022
Odell Beckham Jr, Richie Akiva

Photo Credit: BFA

Guests at the bash in addition to the hosts included Lila Moss, Jared Leto, Normani, Chloe Bailey, Gunna, Kid Cudi, Winnie Harlow, Damson Idris, Terrence J, Christian Combs, NBA Player Russell Westbrook, Future, Chantel Jeffries, Gunna, Carmelo Anthony, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Eli Escobar, Shalom Harlow, Lewis Hamilton, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Molly Sims, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Elon Musk, Venus Williams, the Euphoria cast members, Gossip Girl cast Members, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler, Sara Sampaio and many more. Anna Wintour herself was even rumored to be on her way and in the building. Guests danced and mingled all night a the uber exclusive annual after party.

The After 2022
Gigi Hadid

Photo Credit: BFA

Throughout the night guests toasted with Ciroc Vodka Spritzes, DeLeon Tequila cocktails including the DeLeon Black Love and DeLeon Anejo Old Fashioneds, D’USSE XO on the rocks, and Armand de Brignac champagne.

The After 2022
Richie Akiva, Carmelo Anthony

Photo Credit: BFA

Following the Casa Cipriani party was the ‘AFTER THE AFTER’ party at THE BOX which started at 2:30am and was hosted by supermodel Cara Delevigne as well as Akiva.

The After 2022
Stefania Girombelli, Giuseppe Cipriani

Photo Credit: BFA

In attendance was Megan the Stallion, who performed a fun burlesque style number on stage, with guests such as Teyana Taylor, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Alexa Demie, Odell Beckham Jr, and many more in attendance.

The After 2022
Victor Cruz

Photo Credit: BFA

DJ sets at the after party included Zach Bia, Jus Ske and Truth. Tequila was provided by Kendall Jenner‘s 818 and Cara’s Della Vite Wines.

The After 2022
Shalom Harlow, Charlotte Tilbury, Amber Valetta

Photo Credit: BFA

