Corner33: The Place To Be For The Prestigious Monaco Grand Prix

Hailed as one of the most prestigious race tracks in Formula 1, the Circuit de Monaco attracts millions of racing enthusiasts and luxury VIPs to the principality each year. Ahead of this year’s highly-anticipated race, Corner33 is set to be the best place to view all the action trackside.

Photo Credit: Corner33

After an enthralling track debut in Miami, Formula 1 is heading to Barcelona before one of the most highly-anticipated races of the year: the Monaco GP. The track where the late great Ayrton Senna made his name will welcome the contemporary stars of the sport for what has been an amazing Formula 1 season so far.

There will be no better pace to witness all of the glitz, glamour, speed and action than Corner33, and Haute Living is proud to be a media partner for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. The exclusive trackside terrace could not be located at a more ideal location. Directly aligned with pole position, Corner33 will allow guests to witness the exciting start and what just might be the dramatic finish of one of the consistently most memorable races of the season. The nearly 11,000 sq ft. terrace will provide one of the most unique experiences throughout the race weekend.

Photo Credit: Corner33

Corner33 will offer high-end entertainment, exclusive celebrity VIP access, invaluable networking opportunities and so much more. Guests will not only have coveted trackside views, but access to big screen TVs throughout the entire weekend – allowing them to not miss a moment of the action. Additionally, Corner33 attendees will be able to take advantage of some of the most delicious bites around. Champagne, wine, and beer will flow throughout the two days of racing to the tune of funky beats and roaring engines.

Photo Credit: Corner 33

“After two years of COVID, we are looking forward to hosting Corner33 in Monaco with no restrictions at all,” said Lars Kalkdijk, co-founder of Corner33. “We want to give our clients back what they deserve and have been waiting for! Run since 1929, it is widely considered to be one of the most important and prestigious races in the world. The Monaco GP is about glamour, parties and great fun. At Corner33, our guests maximize their Grand Prix experience to the fullest! We expect the Monaco GP 2022 to be one of the best editions ever. It’s packed here already. Over 250 yachts are on the waiting list to find a spot to park in and around Monaco. Hundreds of people are still trying to get tickets but everything has been sold out for a long time. We can’t wait to go all-in and show everyone what Corner33 is about!”

Kalkdijk went onto express, “We want to thank all of our partners who have made it possible for us to create such a unique event. We are incredibly proud of Haute Living being our media partner. It’s always a great pleasure working closely with Kamal Hotchandani – one of the best in the game.”