Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars

With Tech And Integrity, Mad Labs Sets Itself Apart In The Cannabis Industry

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

by Haute Living

The cannabis industry has recently seen a shift in demand for quality products as people are becoming more aware of the plant’s health benefits. Whether to treat a condition or for recreational purposes, the use of cannabis has shot up with growing acceptance in society. However, this rise in demand has seen many brands hitting the market with average products and big promises. Mad Labs is setting a standard and themselves apart by separating itself from other brands, prioritizing the quality and aesthetics of every product.

Mad Labs is a company driven by innovation and technology. Since its inception, Mad Labs has been standing firm on the quality of its products because the company knows what customers want. To ensure perfection and the integrity and quality of its cannabis, Mad Labs maintains stringent quality testing for all its products. Each product is tested at multiple levels before it is finally delivered to the customer. The company also spends hours testing different terpene levels and formulas to obtain a final product that goes above and beyond consumers’ expectations.

Apart from being laser-focused on the quality of each product, Mad Labs is extremely particular about the look and feel of every product they manufacture. The company understands the demands or desires of upscale customers who don’t want to settle for anything less. To meet the demand, Mad Labs has brainstormed classy aesthetics for each product, like high-tech devices or cartridges, to ensure they are visually appealing to consumers.

Mad Labs is currently the industry leader in D9 cannabis products. Besides enjoying high demands for D9, the company also has a large customer base for CBD and D8 products. The aesthetically designed cartridges of impeccable quality are currently the brand’s hot sellers. Mad Labs is set to soon expand its range of products by introducing a range of disposable products such as vapes and edible gummies. The brand has a new lineup of hemp-derived D8 and CBD products ready to hit the market. Next in line are flower jars, flower pre-rolls, and concentrates. With every product, the brand is continuing its legacy of quality and looks to live up to consumers’ expectations.

As a brand focused on quality, Mad Labs pays close attention to its upcoming products’ raw materials and testing methods. With this, the company is designing merch that will keep them ahead of other brands in the market in terms of innovation and artistic vision. The new cartridges and disposables are created using cutting-edge ceramic heating elements. High-quality oil free from pesticides and other additives is used to ensure a smooth vaping experience for consumers. Around 12 to 15 flavors will be available for disposable products, and the cartridges will expand to over 20 different flavors.

Mad Labs is creating a unique line of products to satisfy every consumer’s needs. The company is on a mission to consistently test and innovate to produce the best quality products that are also pleasing to the eye. With this goal and an unwavering zeal to accomplish it, Mad Labs is on track to become a billion-dollar company in the coming years and also the first choice for upscale cannabis consumers.

Written in partnership with Ascend

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Lincoln Centennial Celebration
Celebrities
April 21, 2022
Lincoln Celebrates Its Centennial With Star Power: Brand Ambassador Matthew McConaughey + First-Ever EV, Star Concept
By Laura Schreffler
GUCCI LOVE PARADE COLLECTION
Fashion
April 21, 2022
A Gucci Love Affair: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Gucci Love Parade Collection
By Adrienne Faurote
LOUIS VUITTON SAVIOR FAIRE
Fashion
April 20, 2022
First-Class Savoir-Faire: A Look At Louis Vuitton’s Heritage In The Modern Era
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Cuisine
April 20, 2022
Carbone Beach Presented By American Express: Michelin Star Chef Mario Carbone Hosting Exclusive Miami Event May 5-8
By Jacob Richardson

Los Angeles

New York

Miami