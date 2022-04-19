With Tech And Integrity, Mad Labs Sets Itself Apart In The Cannabis Industry

The cannabis industry has recently seen a shift in demand for quality products as people are becoming more aware of the plant’s health benefits. Whether to treat a condition or for recreational purposes, the use of cannabis has shot up with growing acceptance in society. However, this rise in demand has seen many brands hitting the market with average products and big promises. Mad Labs is setting a standard and themselves apart by separating itself from other brands, prioritizing the quality and aesthetics of every product.

Mad Labs is a company driven by innovation and technology. Since its inception, Mad Labs has been standing firm on the quality of its products because the company knows what customers want. To ensure perfection and the integrity and quality of its cannabis, Mad Labs maintains stringent quality testing for all its products. Each product is tested at multiple levels before it is finally delivered to the customer. The company also spends hours testing different terpene levels and formulas to obtain a final product that goes above and beyond consumers’ expectations.

Apart from being laser-focused on the quality of each product, Mad Labs is extremely particular about the look and feel of every product they manufacture. The company understands the demands or desires of upscale customers who don’t want to settle for anything less. To meet the demand, Mad Labs has brainstormed classy aesthetics for each product, like high-tech devices or cartridges, to ensure they are visually appealing to consumers.

Mad Labs is currently the industry leader in D9 cannabis products. Besides enjoying high demands for D9, the company also has a large customer base for CBD and D8 products. The aesthetically designed cartridges of impeccable quality are currently the brand’s hot sellers. Mad Labs is set to soon expand its range of products by introducing a range of disposable products such as vapes and edible gummies. The brand has a new lineup of hemp-derived D8 and CBD products ready to hit the market. Next in line are flower jars, flower pre-rolls, and concentrates. With every product, the brand is continuing its legacy of quality and looks to live up to consumers’ expectations.

As a brand focused on quality, Mad Labs pays close attention to its upcoming products’ raw materials and testing methods. With this, the company is designing merch that will keep them ahead of other brands in the market in terms of innovation and artistic vision. The new cartridges and disposables are created using cutting-edge ceramic heating elements. High-quality oil free from pesticides and other additives is used to ensure a smooth vaping experience for consumers. Around 12 to 15 flavors will be available for disposable products, and the cartridges will expand to over 20 different flavors.

Mad Labs is creating a unique line of products to satisfy every consumer’s needs. The company is on a mission to consistently test and innovate to produce the best quality products that are also pleasing to the eye. With this goal and an unwavering zeal to accomplish it, Mad Labs is on track to become a billion-dollar company in the coming years and also the first choice for upscale cannabis consumers.

Written in partnership with Ascend