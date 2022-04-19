In 2022, Making Unforgettable Memories At Magnificent Molori Of South Africa

One might, at face value, suggest that vast blue skies, thick brush, lush flora, and fauna all found within one of the most boisterous reserves for African wildlife would comprise a destination only for the intrepid and perhaps not for the faint of heart.

However, in 2022, one can take in the truly ‘wild-life’ while enjoying premier luxury hospitality in their vacation experience – A hidden gem not far from Johannesburg, South Africa, offers such a world-class travel and tourism destination, combining the thrill of a safari expedition with a thoughtful, eclectic collection of contemporary artworks, allowing for coffee at sunrise ‘in the bush’ and dinner and drinks alongside an extensive wine cellar and humidor at sunset.

Indeed, both an adventurous and immersive luxury experience can be found at Molori Safari, an ultra-chic, a private paradise that today emblemizes a new era in travel and tourism breaking out in South Africa and on the African continent.

Molori has been recognized for years by those elite and ‘in the know’ as one of Africa’s most luxurious safaris, one which has deliberately, quietly welcomed world leaders, royal families, and high-profile celebrities to its expansive 185,000+-acre Madikwe Game Reserve.

These visitors and their families have not only experienced invigorating safaris led by award-winning guides and luxury amenities that the lodge and spa have on offer but are also left with a deeper understanding of the conservation efforts underway to preserve Africa’s rich biodiversity in the process.

“We are committed to conservation and offer our guests conservation experiences which include wildlife notching and collaring in Madikwe – These are linked to conservation efforts undertaken throughout the whole of the game reserve. The funds generated from these experiences go towards the ongoing preservation of wildlife in the reserve and provide amazing one-day encounters for our guests, who get to experience the actual collaring or notching event with the wildlife vet and conservation officers on-side,” suggests Molori owner, multinational industrialist, and philanthropist, Ivor Ichikowitz.

Over the past year, while South Africa’s tourism sector faced myriad challenges which were largely the result of travel and social distancing restrictions borne of the COVID-19 pandemic, Molori utilized the time to employ the South African design team Hesse Kleinloog Studio, leveraging their expertise to provide for the already-vibrant interiors a stunning 2022-contemporary makeover.

Molori today has five large, uber-chic, suites – all of which have floor-to-ceiling glass retractable doors that when folded away, blur the distinction between inside and out and allow the sounds and scents of the African bush to drift through.

Rich textured fabrics and layers of colors were also added to complement the Madikwe landscape ‘feel’ of the suites while contemporary furniture from the local and award-winning Anatomy Design has created a new perspective amongst the existing collection of art and globally sourced furniture, one that has provided guests with wonder and comfort in equal measure throughout the lodge’s existence.

Moreover, Athi-Patra Ruga, Cameron Platter, Maja Marx, Nabeeha Mohamed, and Koos Groenewald, all took their existing artworks and interpreted them into large, digitized patterns from which South African weavers, Brabetz Carpets, produced vibrant rugs which adorn the floors of each suite.

Rounding out the collection is the rug in the main lodge which features the acclaimed Jody Paulsen’s ‘Eat Me (Bananas)’ design.

Iconic furniture pieces such as the Fendi Casa chaises lounges and the Philipp Plein swing beds that have been in the lodge since inception still feature prominently in the two presidential suites along with Ethiopian beaded armchairs, antique Chinese cabinets, and vintage Louis Vuitton bars.

The expanded art collection featuring artists such as Norman Catherine, Lady Skollie, and Edoardo Villa, among others, has added yet another dimension to this exclusive lodge’s guest experience.

The Molori team ultimately leads with a singular passion for ensuring both the natural beauty and vibrant designs of each artist responsible for the décor truly stand out, in and out of each of the suites.

The lodge features two 600m² presidential suites, with the three premier suites being only slightly smaller, and all suites have large decks and infinity pools overlooking the expansive valley and mountain range.

Privately owned and operated by the Ichikowitz family, Molori is recognized throughout the world as one of South Africa’s most luxurious and exclusive game lodges and forms part of the family’s Rora Private Collection of properties, in doing so taking its rightful place as a destination holiday on the world stage as South Africa again opens its hospitality and tourism sector for business.

The malaria-free Madikwe Game Reserve is indeed an ideal safari environment as guests get to experience wildlife encounters of the ‘Big 10’ (in addition to the Big 5 – wild dog, hippo, cheetah, hyena, and giraffe). But as suggested and rest assured, they will be just as captivated within their own lodges as they are sure to be out in the reserve.

While Molori Safari is renowned for playing host to the elite, it is ultimately an experience meant for everyone – from the nature lover and conservationist to the art collector, to the food and wine aficionado; there is more than one reason that Molori is a bucket list destination.

“Make no mistake – We are ready to usher in a truly enchanting experience for our guests from across the globe,” Ichikowitz continued. “Our philosophy is to delight our guests with the unexpected and I believe that we have achieved this with our new look, our luxury interiors, and the added gravitas embedded throughout our art collection.”