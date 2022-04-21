Lucas Genova Is Helping People And Brands Become Famous

The internet has created an abundance of opportunities for people and companies to increase their reach and fame. Yet with all the promise that digital channels offer, the competition is steep and quite overwhelming. Branding expert and entrepreneur Lucas Genova helps brands and personalities stand out and create more awareness for themselves.

Lucas Genova is the founder of High Roller, a digital media agency that helps people and brands become famous. The young entrepreneur has pursued various interests, including fashion, hip-hop management, e-commerce, and building a digital media empire. The name, High Roller, represents his luxurious lifestyle and willingness to take on risks.

The public relations and personal branding specialist helps to elevate brands through press media and marketing consulting. Genova has worked with rising and established entrepreneurs, business figures, athletes, fitness coaches, musicians, social media influencers, and non-profit organizations. Lucas and his work have appeared in top publications.

Through his proven success in branding and marketing, Lucas Genova has received various honors, including being hailed as one of the top personal branding experts. At the heart of what Genova does is a desire to empower business leaders and influencers to maximize their reach by helping them distribute compelling stories through significant publications. This approach leads to a more substantial virtual presence and heightened credibility. An expert in PR and brand development, Lucas advises some of the most iconic brands and celebrities. The internet personality speaks on social media about branding and the importance of public relations.

All in all, Lucas Genova has turned into a leader for his followers, becoming almost entirely synonymous with online authority. He has mastered elevating reach using proven techniques that increase digital footprints in record time. Through High Roller, the PR and branding expert has helped many people reach their business goals, get more sales, grow their following, attract clients and customers, and become industry leaders. The most significant measure for Lucas is the limitless impact he creates in the lives of aspiring musicians, influencers, business owners, and artists who are trying to leverage the power of digital to establish their brands and help them pursue their dreams. The entrepreneur says, “I am working against the odds and achieved something great in creating my own lane.”. He is committed to helping people get the recognition they deserve for their achievements and hard work. In the future, Lucas wants to continue to help people grow, succeed, and stand out from the competition.

Written in partnership with Ascend