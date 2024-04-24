A Decade Of Daytime: Harris Faulkner Celebrates 10 Years Of “Outnumbered”

FOX News Channel’s Harris Faulkner celebrates ten years of hosting the top-rated daytime program, Outnumbered. On April 28, 2014, the show debuted, marking Faulker as the first black woman to host a weekday cable news program. Enrapturing audiences with roundtable discussions, Outnumbered is co-hosted by Kayleigh McEnany and Emily Compagno, with Faulkner facilitating topical issue-driven conversations. Nearly a decade ago, the program debuted as the number-one show in its time slot and has since grown to dominate daytime television.

In addition to Outnumbered, Faulkner anchors The Faulkner Focus each weekday morning. Both these shows reach a combined viewership of millions across the country garnering one of the most politically diverse audiences in cable television. Last spring, Faulkner released the number one New York Times bestselling book, Faith Still Moves Mountains. She continues to mentor those interested in the business while remaining one of the most sought-after journalists in the news industry.

Next month, Faulkner is set to produce two long-form documentaries for FOX Nation, the FOX News Media’s streaming service. Footsteps of My Father will follow Faulkner as she delves into her father’s, Lieutenant Colonel Bobby R. Harris, multiple tours as a US Army officer and Aviator in the Vietnam War. Throughout the program, Faulkner will visit significant historical locations while speaking with American and Vietnamese veterans. In her second documentary, Surviving a Serial Killer, Faulkner journeys to Tampa, Florida, to explore the journey of Lisa McVey, who, at 17 years old, survived being abducted by a Florida serial killer. Faulkner will then patrol the streets with McVey as the two share how faith and an understanding of survival can aid in protecting other victims.

As a mother of two daughters, Faulkner is driven to provide a guiding light for ambitious and motivated women. Over the years, Faulkner has pushed professional boundaries with two series, two streaming documentaries, and a bestselling book. As she is preparing to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of her acclaimed program, she is continuing to achieve success across industries and inspire women across the nation.