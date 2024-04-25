Broadway Singer Loren Allred To Host “A Night On Broadway” At Sexy Fish Miami

Miami is diving into Race Week, and Sexy Fish Miami is kicking off with A Night on Broadway with the sensational Loren Allred, followed by Sexy Fish After Dark with DJ Guy Gerber. This is complemented by a week of captivating performances, culinary experiences, exquisite signature cocktails, premium spirits, and fine Champagnes all race week long.

We caught up with Loren Allred, who on one night only, on Wednesday, May 1st, known as the golden voice behind the smash hit “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman,” will perform for a Broadway-themed dinner party. Guests are invited to relish in delectable dishes and theatrical cocktails curated to transport them to The Great White Way while listening to legendary show tunes written by Broadway’s most iconic composers.

You were behind the performance of “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman,” but you were largely unknown until a breakthrough moment on Britain’s Got Talent in April 2022. What was it like finally gaining recognition for your voice?

Loren Allred: It was really humbling. When I came out of the pandemic, I realized audiences knew the song, and some knew my name, but so few people had connected my name, face, and voice, that I was constantly being told that I “sounded just like the girl in the movie.” The work was beginning to slow down, and so I went on the show hoping that this would be the moment that connected everything together, and it did. I am so grateful for all of the kind feedback, and the way audiences have received the story.

You come from a musical background, what were some of your family or early influences?

LA: My entire family sings, and both of my parents are music educators. So I grew up singing classically and around lots of traditional music. As I got older, I learned about Mariah Carey, and that REALLY changed everything. I would lock myself in my room and sing along to her for hours, setting goals on what notes I wanted to be able to hit like her. As time went on, I got into Shirley Bassey, Chaka Khan, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston and so many of the other great voices.

You will be performing at the first Broadway-themed dinner party in Miami at Sexy Fish. Do you think there’s a place for Broadway and show tunes in Miami’s party-centric nightlife scene?

LA: Absolutely. There is always a place for classic music. I’m envisioning the set being a nostalgic runthrough of songs that I’ve been a part of and some of my favorite classics from musicals.

What can guests expect to experience at Sexy Fish for your performance?

LA: It’ll be an elegant night of great songs. I’m going to sing several songs I’ve never performed before, and to do this in such an intimate setting should be a really special experience for both myself and the crowd. We are adding a string quartet in addition to the grand piano, and I’m really excited about the strings. They make everything so lush! And between the tunes, hopefully the crowd gets to know me a bit better. Miami audiences are always so fun. I can’t wait!

