Inside Dior Beauty’s Star-Studded Soiree Celebrating The New Miss Dior Fragrance

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Beauty, News

by Jessica Ourisman

MISS DIORPhoto Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.comLast week, Dior Beauty held a private party to celebrate the newest iteration of the Miss Dior fragrance. In honor of the brand’s signature scent, of which Christian Dior had famously requested that it smell like love, all are invited to ‘wake up to love’ when enjoying the floral notes of the brand’s latest generation of the iconic perfume.

Held at the Millefiori Garden pop-up in West Hollywood, CA, attendees enjoyed custom rose petal-adorned cocktails and music by DJ Kitty Ca$h on the rooftop. Friends of the House attended the soiree, including Natalie Portman—the face of Miss Dior—as well as Yara Shahidi, Alexandra Daddario, Olivia Holt, and model Leni Klum.

The Millefiori Garden Pop-Up will be open to the public from March 21st-27th in Los Angeles. Guests can enjoy stunning florals, artwork, a couture gown designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, and a mirrored installation featuring an “infinity” of blooms while sipping on custom Dior beverages from the barista. 

Ahead, discover Haute Living’s inside look into the celebration of Miss Dior.

MISS DIOR
Natalie Portman

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.comMISS DIORPhoto Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

MISS DIOR
Yara Shahidi

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

MISS DIOR
Olivia Holt

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

MISS DIOR
Kitty Cash

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

MISS DIOR
Alexandra Daddario

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

 

