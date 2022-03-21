Photo Credit: Nickolas Sargent/Sargent Architectural Photography

Earlier this month, the Fifth Annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach officially opened its doors. Situated in West Palm Beach’s Old Northwood Historic District, the house showcases the creativity and expertise of twenty-four acclaimed and sought-after interior designers and architects, each of whom is invited to imagine a room or area within the property.

This year’s iteration is a celebration of classic Palm Beach design with a European flair with cheerful spaces, including Paloma Contreras’ sunroom featuring vintage rattan furnishings blooming with large-scale tropical print textiles, Catherine M. Austin’s exotic guest casita bearing a vibrant, Matisse-inspired recoloration of the iconic 1940s wallcovering “Martinique Celebration,” and Andrea Schumacher’s powder room with a seashell-encrusted mirror by Palm Beach artist Wexler Robichaux that’s a must-see. The stunning, swanky bar—designed by Palm Beach’s Jim Dove—embodies an island essence reminiscent of Ta-boo and The Leopard Lounge.

The house is also rich with urban sophistication with the influence of city designers from New York to California. From Manhattan, there is the antique-appointed living room by Peter Pennoyer Architects and the luxurious gathering room with modern, sculptural ceiling by designer Phillip Gorrivan.

Captivating artwork is woven throughout the house; San Francisco’s Noz Nozawa collaborates with contemporary artist James Sexer Rodriguez to incorporate his evocative graffiti street piece into an eclectic sitting room design, and Kelly Finley, CEO and Creative Director of Oakland’s Joy Street Design, taps into the metaverse by marking her territory—a sultry guest suite—with NFTs and digital art.

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House—supported by sponsorships by local, national, and international brands including Benjamin Moore, Cosentino, Lilly Pulitzer, The Colony Hotel, The Shade Store, and JennAir Appliances—is one of the country’s leading design events of the year. It’s also a major fundraiser for Kips Bay Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. The Show House attracts 15,000 visitors each year, and all proceeds benefit the Clubs, which offer innovative after-school and enrichment programs for thousands of youth.

The esteemed Kips Bay Show Houses, held annually in Palm Beach, Dallas, and New York, have raised over $25 million to date. “We’re incredibly excited that the show house is now open to the public,” says James Druckman, President of the Board of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. “The designers and architects of this year’s Show House have worked around the clock to bring their dream rooms to life. We think they have encapsulated the essence of Palm Beach perfectly, and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests in.”

The Kips Bay Palm Beach Decorator Show House—located at 3001 Spruce Avenue, West Palm Beach—will be open to the public through April 3rd and will also offer a 3D virtual video tour for those who are unable to attend in person. Tickets for the next several weeks can be purchased on the website, here.