Earlier this month, women’s and men’s multi-brand luxury retailer—The Webster—opened its Palm Beach pop-up location with a frenzy of excitement, an intimate gathering of local fashion tastemakers, and a flock of inflatable pink flamingos—a nod to The Webster’s beloved logo.

The store’s impressive portfolio is an A-to-Z of high fashion and hip indie brands from Alexander Wang to Zeynep Arcay, with over a hundred coveted design houses like Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, Missoni, and Valentino in-between.

Founder and Creative Director Laure Hériard Dubreuil—who grew up in Paris and worked as a top merchandiser for Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent before opening The Webster’s flagship location on Miami’s South Beach—envisioned a boutique that functioned like one’s personal wardrobe, where pieces from various designers are intermixed.

Housed in the original Webster Hotel, a 20,000-square-foot Art Deco building built in 1939, the three-story interior is designed to feel more like an intimate residential space than a clothing store. “The idea was a place where you can feel very comfortable,” says Hériard Dubreuil of her vision for The Webster. “It’s a place to spend time. You arrive, you take off your shoes, you’re at someone’s house, or you’re in your gigantic closet, and you can try on everything!”

Photo Credit: courtesy of The Webster

Hériard Dubreuil’s intuitive, singular concept took wing, quickly attracting upscale brands such as Chanel and Celine, as well as a loyal following of customers. A decade later, the Webster now boasts seven additional flagships in fashion-forward cities including New York and Los Angeles. And Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger, clothing and accessories designer (and resident Palm Beacher), is among the latest brands to join the exclusive Webster repertoire. The Dee Ocleppo collection makes its Webster debut at the Palm Beach pop-up, which is scheduled to remain in town through April.

The Webster Palm Beach pop-up is located at 139 North County Road, Palm Beach. For further information, visit the website, here.