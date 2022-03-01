ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label
Charles Woodson
Cover Story
NFL Hall Of Famer Charles Woodson Has Another Win With His Wine Label, Intercept
Megan Kaspar
Haute Crypto
Megan Kaspar Is Making History: How She Is Transforming The Fashion Industry Through The Power Of The Blockchain, Metaverse, NFTs & Beyond

The Webster Palm Beach Pop-Up Is The Ultimate Luxury Shopping Destination

City Guide, Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

Earlier this month, women’s and men’s multi-brand luxury retailer—The Webster—opened its Palm Beach pop-up location with a frenzy of excitement, an intimate gathering of local fashion tastemakers, and a flock of inflatable pink flamingos—a nod to The Webster’s beloved logo.

The store’s impressive portfolio is an A-to-Z of high fashion and hip indie brands from Alexander Wang to Zeynep Arcay, with over a hundred coveted design houses like Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, Missoni, and Valentino in-between.

Founder and Creative Director Laure Hériard Dubreuil—who grew up in Paris and worked as a top merchandiser for Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent before opening The Webster’s flagship location on Miami’s South Beach—envisioned a boutique that functioned like one’s personal wardrobe, where pieces from various designers are intermixed.

Housed in the original Webster Hotel, a 20,000-square-foot Art Deco building built in 1939, the three-story interior is designed to feel more like an intimate residential space than a clothing store. “The idea was a place where you can feel very comfortable,” says Hériard Dubreuil of her vision for The Webster. “It’s a place to spend time. You arrive, you take off your shoes, you’re at someone’s house, or you’re in your gigantic closet, and you can try on everything!”

luxury fashion retailer The Webster's Palm Beach pop-up locationPhoto Credit: courtesy of The Webster

Hériard Dubreuil’s intuitive, singular concept took wing, quickly attracting upscale brands such as Chanel and Celine, as well as a loyal following of customers. A decade later, the Webster now boasts seven additional flagships in fashion-forward cities including New York and Los Angeles. And Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger, clothing and accessories designer (and resident Palm Beacher), is among the latest brands to join the exclusive Webster repertoire. The Dee Ocleppo collection makes its Webster debut at the Palm Beach pop-up, which is scheduled to remain in town through April.

The Webster Palm Beach pop-up is located at 139 North County Road, Palm Beach. For further information, visit the website, here.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
LV HANDLE SOFT TRUNK
Fashion
March 1, 2022
The LV Handle Soft Trunk Permanently Returns To The Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection
By Adrienne Faurote
News
March 1, 2022
National Franchise Law Firm Founded By Attorney Robert Zarco Celebrates 30 Years of Success With ‘Party Of The Year’
By Haute Living
Lionel Messi
Haute Cuisine
March 1, 2022
Getting Messi: Las Vegas’ Must-Try New Burger Is A Collaboration With Soccer Great Lionel Messi
By Laura Schreffler
David Yurman x The Carlyle
City Guide
March 1, 2022
David Yurman & The Carlyle Launch An Exclusive Manhattan Experience
By Shelby Comroe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami