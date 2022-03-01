Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

This week, New York-based luxury jewelry brand, David Yurman, launched its latest brand campaign featuring its first-ever celebrity brand ambassador duo—Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding. A visual love letter to Manhattan, the campaign was shot at the iconic Manhattan hotel, The Carlyle, capturing the quintessential energy and style of the city that has long served as David Yurman’s home and inspiration.

In honor of the campaign titled ‘Come Closer,’ The Carlyle has partnered with David Yurman to offer an exclusive guest experience available at the hotel now through March 25. The David Yurman Experience merges worlds of award-winning hospitality and pioneering jewelry.

The experience offers the ultimate indulgence for travelers. Highlights from the package include an exclusive David Yurman candle and welcome gift, a $500 gift card to David Yurman, along with a private shopping experience either at the 57th Street Flagship or within the guests’ room at The Carlyle, and more.