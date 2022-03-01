ANUEL AA
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label
Charles Woodson
NFL Hall Of Famer Charles Woodson Has Another Win With His Wine Label, Intercept
Megan Kaspar
Megan Kaspar Is Making History: How She Is Transforming The Fashion Industry Through The Power Of The Blockchain, Metaverse, NFTs & Beyond

David Yurman & The Carlyle Launch An Exclusive Manhattan Experience

David Yurman x The CarlylePhoto Credit: Courtesy of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

This week, New York-based luxury jewelry brand, David Yurman, launched its latest brand campaign featuring its first-ever celebrity brand ambassador duo—Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding. A visual love letter to Manhattan, the campaign was shot at the iconic Manhattan hotel, The Carlyle, capturing the quintessential energy and style of the city that has long served as David Yurman’s home and inspiration.

David Yurman x The CarlylePhoto Credit: Courtesy of David YurmanDavid Yurman x The CarlylePhoto Credit: Courtesy of David Yurman

In honor of the campaign titled ‘Come Closer,’ The Carlyle has partnered with David Yurman to offer an exclusive guest experience available at the hotel now through March 25. The David Yurman Experience merges worlds of award-winning hospitality and pioneering jewelry.

The experience offers the ultimate indulgence for travelers. Highlights from the package include an exclusive David Yurman candle and welcome gift, a $500 gift card to David Yurman, along with a private shopping experience either at the 57th Street Flagship or within the guests’ room at The Carlyle, and more.

LV HANDLE SOFT TRUNK
March 1, 2022
The LV Handle Soft Trunk Permanently Returns To The Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection
By Adrienne Faurote
March 1, 2022
National Franchise Law Firm Founded By Attorney Robert Zarco Celebrates 30 Years of Success With ‘Party Of The Year’
By Haute Living
Lionel Messi
March 1, 2022
Getting Messi: Las Vegas’ Must-Try New Burger Is A Collaboration With Soccer Great Lionel Messi
By Laura Schreffler
March 1, 2022
Blockchain.com Padel Open Kicks Off This Year’s World Padel Tour Season With A Six-Day Event In Miami
By Isabella Harrison

