It’s that time when Hollywood puts on all things glitz and glam to honor the best films of the year. The 94th Academy Awards, most popularly known as the Oscars, is regarded as the most prestigious award in entertainment history. But, before the elegant night of celebrations, live broadway performances, and musical performances begin, our eyes are glued to the electric red carpet. From snatched makeup looks, elegant hairdos, and stunning dresses by major fashion houses, let’s take a glance at the stars who have us captivated.

Kourtney Kardashian

We love a Kardashian moment. Kourtney Kardashian, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters, is best known for her wellness & lifestyle platform Poosh, her recent engagement to Travis Barker and her elite family ties. Kourtney walked the Oscars red carpet this year in a strapless vintage Mugler gown. The artist behind her glam was the A-list celebrity makeup legend, Rokael Lizama. Rokael partnered with the skincare brand Noble Panacea and used Noble Panancea’s Absolute Collection more specifically to create a radiant look.

Kirsten Dunst

Spider-Man cast member Kirsten Dunst who played Mary Jane Watson throughout three series films, made a grand entrance on the red carpet tonight at the Oscars. As a nominee for Best Supporting Actress, it was a must. Wearing an 80’s vintage Christian Lacroix dress, makeup artist Pati Dubroff focused in on using the shades of colors to decide his direction. Dubroff shared that he used ALLEVEN’s Colour Shield – Glow and Tata Harper Skincare products (Hydrating Flower Essence, Resurfacing Serum, and Boosted Contour Eye Balm, to name a few) to prep her skin and help achieve a dewy look.

Emilia Jones

The stunning star of CODA, walks the red carpet in an exquisite gold dress by Dolce and Gabbana. To complete the look, makeup artist Misha Shahzada focused on her skincare prep and makeup using Shiseido’s array of lightweight, yet bold products. The end result, which was first debuted on the carpet was a glowy bronzed look, which beautifully complemented her dress.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain, keep on killing the game. Decked out in Gucci, the star of the recent film The 355 and Best Actress nominee almost didn’t show up to the Oscars today, in protest of the decision not to air the makeup category during the main show, but boy are we thankful she did. To honor the artisans in the industry, we highlight Chastain’s glam team. Hair by Renato Campora for Olivia Garden & Hair Rituel by Sisley and makeup by Kristofer Buckle.

Vanessa Hudgens

Host of the Red Carpet Show, Vanessa Hudgens slays the red carpet in her mermaid tight dress and slicked-back updo. Oh, and to add, did you see her fox eye look by Tonya Brewer for PAT McGRATH LABS? It’s so good, that it’s hard to tell if it’s the makeup that is doing the trick like how Julia Fox does it, or if it is the result of a permanent procedure similar to the one Kendall Jenner underwent. Either way, a round of applause to you!

Nicky Hilton Rothchild

From the cover of Haute Living to the red carpet at this year’s Oscar, it is no surprise that Nicky Hilton Rothchild’s beauty runs parallel in all walks of life. Hilton’s baby bump is complimented by her pink sequence gown with feathers, dewy gloss, and flowy blonde hair, making for a look we absolutely love!

Tracee Ellis Ross

Sexy and bold. Two words that perfectly define the American actress known for her lead role in the ABC sitcom Black-ish. As she takes the night by storm, Ross the owner of Pattern Beauty, a hair-care line for curly hair displays her hair in a new form, slicked back and fearless by hairstylist Marcia Hamilton.